glo 5 (copy)

A SV Glow Ride vehicle rolls down Camino del Norte during a previous event.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

Sierra Vista Glowride 2022 is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 17. Jai Rocha has been the lead organizer for the event for several years and he spoke with Herald/Review Media about Glowride’s history and what to look out for this year.

Herald/Review: When was the first glowride and what inspired you to do it?

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?