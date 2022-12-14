Sierra Vista Glowride 2022 is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 17. Jai Rocha has been the lead organizer for the event for several years and he spoke with Herald/Review Media about Glowride’s history and what to look out for this year.
Herald/Review: When was the first glowride and what inspired you to do it?
Jai Rocha: It actually began in 2014 with a group of side by side buddy's that just wanted to drive through neighborhoods and check out the Christmas lights on houses. In 2017 Tim Cervantes asked if I would be interested in helping. Long story short I agreed, and next thing I knew it had grown from maybe 25 to 250 vehicles of all shapes and sizes. It's truly inspired by sharing the Christmas spirit to Sierra Vista.
H/R: How many vehicles do you expect this year?
JR: We expect somewhere between two hundred and three hundred vehicles this year.
H/R: How long is the route and how long does it take to complete?
JR: Our route generally takes just about an hour and half.
H/R: Any memorable vehicles that stand out to you from past Glowrides.
JR: My favorite vehicles are probably the Volkswagon Bugs, but the UTV’’s are always super cool. And any vehicle is welcome, don't be worried even if your car isn't show worthy because it's still glowride worthy.
H/R: What are some of the challenges you face putting together an event like this and how long is the planning?
JR: The planning for glowride began in February this year. It's definitely a long process but working closely with the city makes it easier. Our parks and leisure In Sierra Vista has really been a huge help this year. They are amazing.
H/R: What does Glowride add to the Christmas season in Sierra Vista?
JR: Glowride is and has always been an event from the community to the community and for the community. Whether it's the awesome businesses that sponsor the event, or the awesome people in our community that dress their vehicles up every year. To donating our funds to the Salvation Army and Desert RV to impact our community throughout the year.
H/R: Where can you watch if you're not in the cruise itself?
JR: You can join us at Veterans Memorial Park beginning about 3 pm on December 17th, where we have several other events that the public can join in on. Or you can hang out with our friends at The Landmark Cafe from 5 to 8pm. They will have a live band and an extended patio to view the vehicles as they pass the West End this year.
H/R: Can children participate?
JR: This year we are introducing the first ever kids glowride. Kids can decorate bikes, powerwheels and scooters and cruise in the park before we take off!!!
H/R: Tell me about raising funds for Desert RV, and other organizations?
JR: All our funds will be split between the Salvation Army and the Desert RV family. All funds stay in our community!!!
H/R: What should people know about glowride as far as what to do when the vehicles are on their street?
JR: Just enjoy the show and please don't run into the street.
H/R: Tell me about the awards and competitions?
JR: Our awards are all Christmas themed like the Charlie Brown award snowbody does it better and so many more.
H/R: Do some donations go to a food bank?
JR: The kids Glowride is a canned food donation that benefits the Salvation Army.
H/R: Anything else you would like to add?
JR: Be sure to join us at Veterans Memorial Park at dusk where we will be showing How the Grinch stole Christmas while we are out on cruise.
Registration for Glowride is open until Friday, Dec. 16. Go to Glowride's Facebook page for details on how to register.