HUACHUCA CITY — Those who knew Donna Johnson say she will always be remembered for her love of family and community. She’ll be remembered for her heart of gold and compassion for others, and for her commitment to Huachuca City and its residents.
No matter how one remembers Johnson, one thing is for sure. This mother, grandmother and community leader touched hundreds of lives.
Johnson, a 30-year resident of Huachuca City, died unexpectedly on Feb. 27.
She was 65.
On March 6, locals packed Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church in Whetstone to celebrate Johnson’s life.
As Pastor Larry Whitney gazed out over the crowd, he shared stories about Johnson, someone he described as a devoted member of the Mustang Mountain church family.
“Donna lived in this area for over 30 years, and was well known in all kinds of facets, especially for her involvement in local government,” Whitney said. “Donna would do anything for anybody and lived by her own standards. You never had to wonder where you stood with her. She always put in 110 percent with whatever she did.”
The pastor also spoke of how much Johnson loved people, her two dogs, black roses and tattoos.
He told the congregation of how she had made peace with God and knew exactly where she was going.
“Donna always prayed for her kids and her grandkids. More than anything, she wanted her kids to know Jesus. She prayed for that, so they could have that assurance in their lives.”
Whitney told the congregation that, while grieving is natural, to allow memories to carry them through.
“Mourn her, but be thankful we got to spend time with her. Celebrate her life,” he said. “Those of you who knew Donna, know that she celebrated life.”
Johnson’s 18 years as a Huachuca City council member and role as the town’s vice mayor are testament to her commitment to the community and people she loved, said Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace.
Thursday’s town council meeting started with a special tribute to Johnson for her years of service and devotion to the town.
“I can’t really express the amount of loss that we’re going to suffer,” Wallace said. “Donna cannot be replaced ... She was involved in the town, she was involved in Little League, anywhere, anyway, in any shape and any form. She was always willing to support and give her all. She was part of this town, both on council and in practice. She will leave a lasting mark on all of us.”
Councilmember Jean Post spoke of Johnson’s quick smile, friendly nature and willingness to listen to new ideas, even if they differed from her own.
Similar comments resonated from others at the meeting.
“I will certainly miss her, personally and professionally,” said Town Manager Suzanne Harvey. “She had a wealth of knowledge and was someone who truly cared about the town, its staff and the residents.”
Describing Johnson as an engaged, invested and committed elected official, Harvey said, “Donna was dedicated to Huachuca City and always did her best to serve the town well. Her passing is truly a great loss to our community.”
Speaking on behalf of the Huachuca City Police Department, Chief Jim Thies also shared his thoughts.
“Donna was our liaison, and she always kept an eye out for us,” Thies said. “I liked her very much. Even though she and I didn’t agree all the time, she always supported the police department. On behalf of my staff, we thanked her for that, and that was before she left us.”
The council’s newest member, Keith Settlemeyer, said Johnson’s loss was going to leave a definite void.
“I looked forward to her mentoring me on council,” he said. “I’m as shocked as everyone else and I’m going to miss her.”
Councilmember Cindy Butterworth also weighed-in with thoughts.
“Donna was a very nice woman and is someone who made a definite impact on this town. That impact is going to live on long after her passing. She may be gone, but she’ll never be forgotten.”