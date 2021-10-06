We’re sure it’s somebody’s responsibility. Somebody at City Hall in Sierra Vista is responsible for updating the “Documents” tab on the city’s website.
If it’s not someone’s job, it should be. A casual perusal of the site shows that Council Executive Reports haven’t been updated since last year, council work session agendas haven’t been updated since the Sept. 21 meeting, and the latest council meeting agenda is Sept. 23.
For us civic nerds, minority that we might be, it would be helpful if the city would make more effort to keep these items current.
It’s hard to feel anything but empathy for the “cat house” discovered in Bisbee last week. We’re not talking about the Old West definition of a cat house, which referred to a place of prostitution and ill-repute. Rather, this is a residence where at least 30 felines were living, breeding disease and messy living conditions.
The immediate response is anger at the resident who is responsible for the situation. In fact, this situation is usually emblematic of mental health issues and poverty. The fact that there was no electricity at the residence is an indication of the latter, and the thought of allowing more than 30 cats to roam freely without care, offers evidence of the prior.
The real “victims” other than the cats, are the animal welfare workers who handle this situation. They are true heroes.
Saturday is the 33rd annual Cars in the Park in Sierra Vista. It’s a free and fun event for the entire family that opens at 8 a.m. and continues into the afternoon.
The event is put on by the Sierra Vista Car Club (SVCC), which held its first meeting in August 1988. The SVCC is an “open club,” and membership is open to anyone who has an interest in the automobile hobby. Monthly meetings are held on the last Monday of each month (except December), at 6:30 p.m. at Golden Acres Clubhouse, located on south Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Each month a brief business meeting is held, and there is discussion on upcoming runs, car shows, and cruises that members will be participating in. Refreshments are served at the end of each meeting. A monthly newsletter is sent to each member as a reminder of the next meeting and brings the membership up to date on all club activities.
Get out and enjoy classic cars and a beautiful setting this Saturday in Sierra Vista.
Last week a national motorcycle club, The Lost Brotherhood, thundered into Tombstone and delivered with supplies and cash for the local food bank. The club, whose members include lots of former police officers, have been making the trip from Utah, Nevada, Indiana, and New Jersey and Arizona for 16 years.
The club was started in 2005 by 14 active and retired police officers. Within one week the club grew to 22 members in Arizona and started chapters in New York and Indiana. The Lost Brotherhood is a nonprofit 501 © 7 club consisting of active and retired police officers and others from the public safety field who enjoy riding and having fun.
