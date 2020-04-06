Grammarly is a go-to add on for making sure your writing is up to grammar standards. Add it browsers, apps, pretty much anything, and correct your work on the fly. Our only objection is that it is sometimes too darn formal. It likes subjects with its verbs and commas in all the right places. Today Grammarly posted this quote. Louis L’Amour, the renowned and prolific writer of Westerns, says, “Start writing, no matter what. The water does not flow until the faucet is turned on.” Try writing. No one needs see it but yourself. Get some of your angst out. Balance that with some good stuff. Just for you.
Another page we follow is the Cochise County Sheriff. Today he posted about Snake Season. The post featured William Schumacher, who loves caring for all kinds of snakes, the pretty ones and the ugly ones. Bill has offered his services to people who find snakes and wish them gone without killing them. He catches them and releases them elsewhere. He just sent seven healthy and unhappy Western Diamondback rattlesnakes back into the wild. Fun fact: he also breeds reticulated pythons, “scaley puppies.”
Goodwill Librarian also posts interesting stuff on Facebook. Of course, they mostly appeal to bookworms, but here’s one for all data nuts. Victor Hugo, when he wrote Les Miserables, penned a sentence that was 823 words long. No wonder we had trouble getting through it.
We don’t have a lot of cancellations to post. So little being scheduled. NAMI has postponed its March for Mental Health. Stay tuned for rescheduling. NPR.org has posted a fine article on “How to Get Therapy When You Can’t Leave the House.” According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45% of adults feel the pandemic has affected mental health. Kids are anxious, too.
The stress and uncertainty, joblessness and homeschooling would make anyone climb the walls. The article discusses costs and places that will work without insurance. Therapists are all over, but it is important to make sure yours is licensed in your state. We never would have thought to ask.