Brad Roland has been part of the GNA family since 2003, first as board member and later as employee in April 2015, serving as the PATH Team Lead — a program which provides outreach to chronically homeless individuals with an emphasis on those with a serious mental illness diagnosis as well as providing case management to clients and assisting with benefits.
Prior to joining GNA, Brad served the City of Sierra Vista in the Police department for 25 years, retiring as commander in 2008.
Board President Mignonne Hollis stated, “GNA and this community are blessed to have Brad serve in this capacity. His dedication to the homelessness population is unwavering. We could not have a better person in this position.”
We are grateful for all those that support GNA through prayers, volunteering and financial contributions.
We have an amazing board of directors:
Mignonne Hollis – President
Fr. Greg Adolf – Vice President
Michelle Menninger – Treasurer
Bruce Johnson – Secretary
Other board members include: Will Cain, Susan Papatrefon, Kayla Johnson and Raymond Haight.
Good Neighbor Alliance opened its doors in January 2003 serves as an emergency shelter for homeless men, women, families with children and Veterans. They are located at 220 N Seventh Street in Sierra Vista. Families can stay for seven nights and single adults can stay four nights. Stays can be extended if developing an individual case plan with a guidance case manager. Families with children can check in at 4:15 p.m. daily while single men and women can check in at 5 p.m. daily.
Submitted by Good Neighbor Alliance