SIERRA VISTA — Governor Doug Ducey recently released his balanced, fiscally responsible Executive Budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021. As part of a statewide effort to solicit feedback from members of the public, staff with the Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting will hold a briefing in Sierra Vista on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center to highlight the Governor’s budget and policy priorities.
“We want to ensure members of the public across our state have the opportunity to hear about Arizona’s balanced budget,” said Governor Ducey. “These briefings are an excellent way to engage with community members throughout Arizona and hear their views. Our office looks forward to sharing our most robust agenda to date, which focuses on the things that matter like investing in K-12 public education, honoring veterans and preparing for Arizona’s future.”
You can register for the Public Budget Briefing by visiting www.aredf.org/events. Registration is $15 and includes breakfast. Please direct questions to 520-458-6948. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
Submitted by The Office of Governor Doug Ducey