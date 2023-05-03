Each year the Bisbee Foundation presents a Gem Award to a person or persons that epitomizes public service to the community. This year Laura Swan, owner of the Bisbee Observer, received the Judy Perry designed Gem Award.

In addition to the award, given at the annual Donor Party, foundation President Brenda Morales announced all recipients of scholarships, some of whom were present, as well as several grant awards to organizations.

