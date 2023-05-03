Each year the Bisbee Foundation presents a Gem Award to a person or persons that epitomizes public service to the community. This year Laura Swan, owner of the Bisbee Observer, received the Judy Perry designed Gem Award.
In addition to the award, given at the annual Donor Party, foundation President Brenda Morales announced all recipients of scholarships, some of whom were present, as well as several grant awards to organizations.
A variety of scholarships went to students continuing their studies in higher education, others were for high school graduates-to-be just beginning their college studies and a few were people returning to studies. A total of $28,500 was awarded to students Gilberto Bustamante, Yasmin Morales, Breanna Postles, Sonora Orchard, Maceo Pearson, Paloma Asaro, Scout Day, Marlena Dagnino, Jessalyn Feller, Gabriella Lopez, Andrea Flores, Alberto Solis Jr., Aliana Ruiz, Ademina Martinez, Ember Gulden, Jakob Samaniego, Adacelli Salaiz Noriega, Eliani Rubio and Kaleb Pederson.
Almost $10,000 in grants were awarded for a wide variety of projects in the city, including a wildlife project in Vista Park, Turkey Vulture education, Love of Music, MAKE youth festival, This Week in Bisbee calendar, the community chorus, Fiber Arts, the restoration museum and the coaster races.
The Gem award beneficiary, Swan, has owned the Bisbee Observer for 25 years and is something of one woman show as manager, reporter, editor, type setter, graphics person and copy editor. Her mother helps with administrative duties.
She came to Bisbee and finished her last two years of high school at BHS in 1992. She worked the last couple of years at the Phelps Dodge Mercantile in Warren, the building that now is home for the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee, before it closed in 1994.
She began her career in the news business as an ad representative for the Bisbee Observer, then owned by Larry Ketchum. After he passed away, the paper had a few other owners with the last absentee owner deciding to close the paper after dwindling readership and revenue.
Laura plucked up her courage, stepped up and bought it in August 1998 at the age of 24. Over the last many years she doubled the readership, paid off the note of purchase in 10 years, and built a reliable paper dispensing information as well as providing a forum for residents of Bisbee to argue, discuss, and sometimes appear in the much loved Police Beat.
Board member Fred Miller, who presented the Gem award, noted Swan had through her paper, “ … provided factual information and a ‘public square’ for discussions that is among the most important work in our community.”
The Bisbee Women’s Club was the scene for the dessert themed Donor Party. In addition to more than 20 different tarts, cakes, cookies, cheeses and fruit contributed by board members, Patisserie Jacqui added to the array that filled three tables. About 70 people attended the party.
The Bisbee Foundation, one of Arizona’s oldest community foundations, has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to aspiring students over the past 38 years as well as supporting many organizational and individual efforts to build a better Bisbee. The foundation welcomes new donors. For information about the Bisbee Foundation go to www.bisbeefoundation.com.
