In recent years formal music instruction has become harder to come by for school age youth as schools cut funding for arts programming.

Partly in response to this problem the Groove Lab was created about a year ago by local saxophone player and music advocate Jen Dorris. The lab recently held a Family Day Event where the students performed and the public participated in musical activities.

