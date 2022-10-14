In recent years formal music instruction has become harder to come by for school age youth as schools cut funding for arts programming.
Partly in response to this problem the Groove Lab was created about a year ago by local saxophone player and music advocate Jen Dorris. The lab recently held a Family Day Event where the students performed and the public participated in musical activities.
The space at 88 S. First St. in Sierra Vista is stocked with every imaginable instrument and in its first year the lab has formed two performance groups while also hosting private music lessons. But at its core the Groove Lab is a place where music lovers can interact and work on a collective mission to keep music alive in Sierra Vista.
“A crockpot of music advocates in the community,” is how Dorris describes the Groove Lab.
“Our whole point is to bring some interesting music ensembles to the community for youth and adults," she says. "Even if you’ve never played before I’ll teach you how to play, and it doesn’t matter how old you are.”
The Groove Lab welcomes people of all ages, but places a special emphasis on kids taking an interest in learning how to play instruments, especially at-risk youth that often don’t participate in a lot of activities.
“I’ll take that high achieving kid that has a 4.0 GPA and participates in other activities," Dorris said. "But give me a kid that’s been kicked out of school with a terrible home life and let’s just see what we can do. Music teaches life skills and can help people get out of a rut and realize that there is more out there for them — I truly believe music can change a family’s trajectory.”
Eventually Dorris also wants to partner with local schools because they are the best place to reach and retain students.
“”If you don’t have music in schools kids won’t get it — they just won’t,” said Dorris.
And the younger the better. She thinks kids can start playing an instrument as young as third grade, and fifth grade is too late for many kids.
“There's a lot of attrition, a lot of kids don’t stick with it." she said. "Music needs to be from birth through death.”
Music instructor Remy Pepper holds sessions at the Groove Lab. She said the recent Family Day Event was an effort to get the word out about what they have to offer the community.
“The whole point of doing this today was for people to see how important this is in our community,” Pepper said. “This is a really great space for me to be able to teach music and help the Groove Lab grow.
“I hope that there are more people that hear about this and come take classes. Try something new, make new friends and if they don’t want to play, still listen and support us even if playing isn’t your cup of tea.”
Dorris emphasizes that the Groove Lab has an open door policy and encourages people to just stop by, hang out, maybe pick up an instrument and get into the music no matter what genre.
“”We can do rock music — we can do hip hop. We can do all that stuff — just tell me what you want to do."
