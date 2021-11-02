Jodie Waller, 6, takes sharp aim at the bullseye with a mini-crossbow and marshmallows at the Strong Oak Historical Society's booth at the Haunted Union event. According to the club advisor and Computer Information Systems Instructor Jeni Patton, the crossbows were hand-made by the group.
Catherine Elliot, left, helps a young Harley Quinn get suited up for a virtual reality game during Cochise College's Haunted Union event on Oct. 29.
Summer Hom HERALD/REVIEW
Natlee Brown, age 4, works on designing a scratch art mask fit for a princess at this year's Haunted Union event hosted at Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus.
Summer Hom HERALD/REVIEW
Cochise College student Spencer Boren, left, captivates attendees with a spooky tale as Cookie Monster at the Cochise Actors Troupe booth during Cochise College's Haunted Union event.
Summer Hom HERALD/REVIEW
Mystery and horror lurked around every corner of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society's Haunted Union at Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus.
Summer Hom HERALD/REVIEW
An attendee of Cochise College's Haunted Union event steps into another world while playing a virtual reality game.
Summer Hom HERALD/REVIEW
Kate Tallie, 5, gets a Wonder Woman face paint design at Cochise College's Haunted Union event.
Summer Hom HERALD/REVIEW
Mackenzie Compton, 4, redeems her tickets won from the various carnival-styled games for a prize at the Haunted Union event.
Summer Hom HERALD/REVIEW
