Mesquite pods are on the mesquite trees now from the high to low desert! They are ready to harvest when they are dry, rattle and pull easily off the trees. Don’t pick pods off the ground or if they have black mold on them. Pods can be harvested through October. Sample the pods before you pick for sweet flavor and no bitter taste. Place them in a shallow tray and lay in the sun to finish drying. Place in an oven at 200 degrees for an hour to kill the bruchid beetles inside many pods. A solar oven will work also for drying the pods.
Store them in a clean, dry food safe bucket or container after drying in the oven until the milling in October. Pods will be inspected before milling to be sure they are free of dirt, stems, stones and mold. Please clean your pods before you dry and store them.
Mesquite is a Super Food! A legume, gluten free with 40 percent protein, it contains calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and amino acid lysine. Two tablespoons has 30 calories, 6 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, and low glycemic index, 25. BASA operates the hammer mill to process the pods into Mesquite flour and sells the Eat Mesquite and More Cookbook from Desert Harvesters (Tucson, AZ) and offers many recipes at the local farmer’s markets. Cookies, pancakes, breads, waffle and much more can be made using the Mesquite Flour along with other flours. Sugar can be reduced or removed from many recipes because of the natural sweet flavor from the pods.
Baja Arizona Sustainable Agriculture (BASA) volunteer training is scheduled for Saturday, the Sierra Vista Farmer’s Market Milling is scheduled for Oct. 17 and the Bisbee Farmers Market Milling is scheduled for Oct. 19. High humidity or rain interferes with the milling dates and they will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs on these days.
Our Facebook page (search BASA), or webpage, http://basamesquite.org/ or weblog: http://bajaaz.blogspot.com/ can offer contact information, harvesting guides and schedule changes. BASA always welcomes new board members, helpers and education at our monthly farmers market visits.
Submitted by Christie Brown