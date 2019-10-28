HEREFORD — While wandering through Saturday’s Happy Harvest Festival at Whispering Hope Ranch in Hereford, youngsters could be seen hugging animals, enjoying games and making friends with gentle Alpacas.
The ranch, located under sprawling cottonwood trees near the San Pedro River, was filled with the sounds of live music and laughter as families enjoyed hayrides around the property, watched playful goats, browsed through a pumpkin patch and sat cross-legged in the grass eating lunch from one of the food trucks.
Echoing Hope Ranch was founded as a place to help adults with autism.
“This is our seventh annual Harvest Fest, and they’re usually very well attended,” said Jennifer Bruno-Lopez, who oversees the ranch’s day programs. “Echoing Hope is for adults 18 and over, and we provide our residents with group support, rehabilitation services and employment, with the goal of getting them as independent as possible. We currently have 10 people living here.”
Describing her work as rewarding, Bruno-Lopez says the residents do more to enhance her life than she could possibly do to enhance theirs. Refusing to label them as “disabled,” Bruno-Lopez uses the term “people with abilities” instead.
“I love when someone with abilities struggles to communicate and I get to solve the puzzle of communication,” she said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to help them feel empowered and heard.”
Becky Gerhardstein is a former Echoing Hope resident, and one of its success stories.
“I lived here for five years, and just graduated,” she said. “I now live in a tiny house that my parents built for me on their property. I loved living here. If it weren’t for this ranch, I don’t know where I’d be. I’m totally independent now, thanks to my experiences here.”
Della Thompson, whose son is autistic, is one of the ranch founders.
“My son, John, is nonverbal,” she said. “The communication gap makes it very difficult for him, but the ranch has helped with his independence. Our services are designed to provide support to people with autism and their families, using an agricultural model. We started this festival as a way to get people out here to see what we do at the ranch.”
As one of the hundreds of festival attendees, Sandy Russell was there with her daughter and mother.
“We’re here in support of the ranch and all they do,” she said. “My mom is visiting from Ohio and we’re all having a great time. We’re enjoying the vendors, the live music and great food in a gorgeous location.”