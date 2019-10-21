TOMBSTONE — Tombstone’s Helldorado Days organizers are boasting “larger than average crowds” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Friday’s crowd size was well above average compared to past years, Saturday was an above average crowd and (Sunday’s) parade drew a huge crowd into town,” said Steve Reeder, who sits on the Helldorado planning committee. “Businesses have done well all weekend, and our vendors are happy about the crowd turnout.”
The Helldorado Inc. planning committee made a few changes to this year’s event by adding two announcers along the parade route, introducing an outdoor food court to help with restaurant wait times and providing a free kids zone at the city park for families with children.
“From the first day through Sunday, Helldorado was a huge hit this year,” said Gordon Anderson, another Helldorado planning committee member. “The Friday, Saturday and Sunday crowd had a good time, they loved the performers on Allen Street, and the parade was a hit. I think I speak for the City of Tombstone when I say that we’re honored to have such a great turnout and happy crowd. It was an awesome weekend for everyone.”
With 70 entries, Sunday’s parade presented a nice balance of floats, mounted groups, cars and royalty, along with tough-looking Old West characters. Count Dracula ventured down Allen Street, not to be out-charmed by the Wild West Witches as they dazzled the crowd with their antics.
Brenda Altamirano Ikirt was this year’s parade grand marshal. Born in Tombstone back when there was a hospital at Fourth and Allen streets — in the building that now houses the Tombstone Chamber of Commerce, Visitor Center and Art Gallery — Ikirt is a 1976 Tombstone High School graduate. She is known for her kind, giving spirit and as someone who welcomes all who come into City Hall where she has worked for several years.
“Judging from the packed saloons, restaurants and shops, I’d say Tombstone is having a fantastic 90th Helldorado Days celebration,” said Vicki Reynolds, who comes to the annual event as often as possible. “I live in Tucson and my family loves Helldorado. “We don’t get here every year, but when we saw this was the 90th anniversary, we made a point of coming. It’s been great fun. We especially love all the period dressed people and the parade.”