The 2020 general election is right around the corner. Ballots have been mailed, candidates are debating and there’s more than ever at stake. Our local schools especially have a lot at stake, as they continue to do their best during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
The Douglas Education Partnership Council spoke with some local young adults about why they’re voting. Here’s what they had to say:
Alicia Raber: I was born in Douglas and I’m attending Cochise College in Douglas. Growing up, my parents were always aware of what was happening in current events. And as an employee at the prison, my dad saw how funding impacted both staff and inmates. Some years, they couldn’t even afford proper winter clothing. My parents raised me to pay attention, question what I see and not simply react to a news headline, but to dig and learn. I’m voting because politics matters to me – I care about the policies that are being implemented by the government. I know that those decisions impact my life and I want to have a say. I’m also working in the Cochise College student government to get other students involved and encourage more to vote this November.
Erica Lindemann: I definitely get my desire to vote from my dad. When I woke up on my 18th birthday, he had voter registration paperwork ready for me. My dad has always been involved in politics, so I grew up hearing about elections, watching the news and being very aware of what was going on around me. And my teachers talked about the lack of funding in our schools and why we never had any supplies, so that was one of the first real issues I was familiar with, especially since my dad was a teacher. It helped that one of my middle and high school teachers reinforced that voting is our most basic way of participating in democracy. Now I’m in my first semester at University of Arizona, after graduating from Cochise College. I’m voting because sometimes that’s the only way to express your opinion. I want to do what I can, especially since I live in such a small, rural community.
Norma Brandenburg: There are so many issues during this election… Education, race, environment, the economy. And I won’t have an impact on any of them if I don’t vote. I come from a family of immigrants, and I’ve seen firsthand how unfair the system can be. I’ve seen how expensive it is to become a citizen, how delays in paperwork impact human beings and how it works well for some, not at all for others. This is my first opportunity to vote in a general election and I’m not going to take that for granted. I’m voting for all those who can’t vote for themselves to represent my community. I’m voting because it’s my responsibility and it’s a right not afforded in many other countries.
To learn more about your local candidates, what issues will appear on the ballot and how your vote matters to education, check out the resources at ExpectMoreArizona.com/vote. You can contact candidates, research ballot propositions and explore how different elected officials impact local schools.
No matter who you vote for, make sure you vote.
Submitted by The Douglas Education Partnership Council