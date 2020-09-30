Hereford family honored at livestock show

DOUGLAS — A Hereford family was honored Sunday at the Cochise County Fair Association’s Junior Livestock Show as the Cochise County Fair Family of the Year.
Ken and Melissa Mazzanti and their five children, who range in age from 5 to 15 years old, were awarded this prestigious honor recognizing them for their continued commitment and dedication to the youth at the Cochise County Fair.
“They’re always willing to step up and take charge or help with the planning of fundraisers to public events,” Kim Fox said as she was presenting the award. “Their children are always there to lend a helping hand, cheer you on or give you a hug. Always with a smile on their face. They have opened their home to our multiple meetings.”
Moments after receiving the award Melissa said she was both surprised and humbled to receive such an honor.
“I don’t feel like we deserve this award actually,” she said. “There are so many amazing people that are a part of this amazing organization. To be recognized is just an honor.”
Ken said as a child he was around livestock and agriculture but never had the opportunity to participate in 4-H or FFA.
“When my children were given the opportunity I encouraged them to get into it,” he said. “They dove in head first and have been eager to learn. I wanted them to do it in the hopes it would teach them more responsibility and a better work ethic and to make commitments and follow through. They’ve shown that. I’m really proud of them.”
Ken added dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic obstacles this past year forced his family to change their mind on the types of animals they were going to show because of the uncertainty of possibly not having an auction.
“We stuck mostly with small stock this year because we weren’t sure,” he said. “That caused a change in the animals my children wanted to show this year. We didn’t show pigs or sheep and stuck with small stock and dairy goats.”
Melissa stated that prior to COVID her kids were “ready to go” but when COVID hit they didn’t work as much preparing the animals and basically put things on hold. They didn’t do as many activities with the organization and pretty much focused on what was at home; raising the animals they had on the property.
When it was announced there would be a livestock show and sale Melissa said everyone in their home chipped in and pretty much “threw everything together” trying to get registered.
“This is such a wonderful experience,” she said. “We love coming here every year. We make it a family tradition to come here. It’s wonderful to see all the youth participate. I love watching them respect others and each other while at the same time showing the love they have for this great nation and God. It’s been wonderful to take a break from everything that is happening in the world and be here with these amazing people who are united in what we love.”
Ken concluded that he is proud of his wife and children adding they are the ones who do all the hard work.
“It’s nice being part of an organization that has good values, good morals,” he said. “This is like a big family. We love being here every year.”