TOMBSTONE — The rhythmic beat of drums filled Tombstone’s historic Allen Street on Saturday, replacing the erratic blasts of reenactment gunfire that have become associated with the town’s Old West image.
Native Americans from different tribes gathered in Tombstone, where they entertained visitors with a mix of ancient and contemporary tribal music and dances as they shared their heritage through the town’s first-ever Native American Heritage Day celebration.
With a beautifully performed lineup of educational, entertaining stories — many depicting the sacred connection native people share with Mother Earth — spectators lining Allen Street were treated to a ceremonial blessing of the four winds as part of the event’s opening ceremonies. Performed by Azteca Dancers Luis Fimbres and Mireya Arredondo of Mexicayotl Academy out of Nogales, the ceremony included the cleansing power of a smudge pot filled with burning sage while Fimbres sounded a conch shell.
Following the opening ceremonies, the expressive, explosive movements of nine-time world champion hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance drew rave reviews from spectators.
“Through the hoop dance, Nakotah represents the beauty of Mother Earth and all the incredible gifts she gives us on a daily basis,” said Steve LaRance, Nakotah’s father. “Some of the dance designs include the eagle, butterfly, flower, ladder of life and the horse,” Steve noted as he narrated his son’s dance. “Watch for these designs as he moves through the dance.”
Nakotah, 30, started hoop dancing as a 4 year old and has performed all over the world. While hoop dancing is his passion, he also dabbles in acting and has appeared in “Dances with Wolves”, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” and the television series “Longmire,” to name a few of his appearances.
Robert Erickson, a tourist who was visiting Tombstone from San Diego, describes himself as one of Nakotah LaRance’s fans.
“I started following hoop dancing after watching Nakotah at another event, and I think he’s phenomenal,” Erickson said. “The way he brings animals to life from his hoops and movements is amazing. He is truly impressive.”
Singer, songwriter and flute player Shelley Morningsong also dazzled the crowd with the sheer purity of her voice as she sang about tribal cultures and traditions. Her partner, singer and dancer Fabian Fontenelle, performed beautiful portrayals of those stories.
The event was organized by event coordinator Dennis Nofchissey, a Native American jewelry maker and silver and goldsmith, who also opened a new art gallery at 110 South Fourth Street next to Tombstone’s Rose Tree Museum on Saturday.
Designed as an entertaining portrayal of Native Americans while capturing their heritage and culture, Nofchissey said he hopes to make the event an annual celebration.
“One of the goals is to bring more diverse events to Tombstone,” Nofchissey said. “This is the first Native American event of its kind in town.”
While supported by most Tombstone merchants, there was one hiccup early in the day when Native American jewelers with vendors booths in the city park were asked to relocate to a place on Fremont Street.
“My understanding is that a local business is objecting to the jewelry vendors in the park, so now they are being required to relocate,” Steve LaRance said. “It’s unfortunate when something like this happens. This could be a fantastic event for Tombstone, but they’re going to kill this celebration before it even gets started.”
Tombstone business owner and one of the heritage day organizers Robin Chelmis was responsible for the event permits.
“All jewelry vendors were supposed to be told there would be no jewelry sold on city property, and that includes the park,” she said. “I arranged for all the jewelers to set up their booths at Vintage Cowgirls on Fremont Street and we erected a tepee for them. Unfortunately, some of the jewelers did not receive that information ahead of time and had to move out of the park.”
As the primary organizer, Nofchissey said that he is working on smoothing out the misunderstanding.
“The crowd and sponsors loved this event and would like to see it happen again,” he said. “We’re hoping to bring it back in the spring, as a multicultural event with Hispanic, Native, Anglo and as many cultures that want to participate. I’m very excited about bringing this event back to Tombstone and making it bigger and better.”