The good news is that Cochise County has some of the lowest gas prices in the state. But that isn’t much comfort as prices push north of $4 per gallon.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked the world, and the global energy market is no exception. It’s hitting home, too, and most likely will hit harder after President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports.
U.S. gas prices are surging at a rate most drivers haven’t seen in a decade, causing many to brace for record highs for gas in coming weeks. The record national average stood at $4.11 per gallon, set in 2008.
According to AAA the current national average price for regular unleaded is $4.173 and $4.739 for premium fuel. That’s a $.71 increase in the average a month ago.
The national average for a gallon of gas was up about 38 cents since Russian president Vladimir Putin began the invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24. That’s about $1.25 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
As of Monday, 20 states were at or above the national average, including Arizona, with many more not far behind.
Across Arizona, gas prices were averaging $4.173 a gallon on March 8, up more than 32 cents from a week ago and about 45 cents more expensive than a month ago.
Cochise County on Tuesday was among the lowest in the state at $4.221. Yuma County sets the low mark at $4.070 according to AAA. All were expected to go higher this week.
Sonya Rutten of Sierra Vista pulled into the gas station in her late model BMW on Tuesday. She said her luxury vehicle typically gets filled with the premium gasoline, but rising prices has her shopping for better prices and switching to regular unleaded.
“I have to keep driving, so whatever it is, it is,” she said. “I’ll have to stick to the cheaper on for now. Are they going to get higher? Ha! Maybe 10 dollars? I don’t know. It’s crazy right now, though.”
Brian Brown, who was topping off his tank at a Southern Arizona gas station, said he can’t simply drive less because of his job, but he does what he can to reduce his fuel consumption.
“If you drive a little slower, you get a bit better mileage, but I also believe gas prices are going up because we’re not energy independent, and we continue to buy oil from Russia,” he said.
“Had we not shot our toes off, shut the door to that independence, I don’t think this would be happening.”
Stephanie Shearman watched the numbers climb on the digital display of Pump No. 4 at Benson Fuel in Benson. She’s fortunate, the gas tank capacity of her small SUV is half that of the Ford pickup of Jimmy Moran, another gas pumper.
“What can I do? I have to keep driving,” Shearman said. “It’s going to keep going up, $8 if Joe’s still president.”
Moran remembers when gas was just “two bucks.”
“It’s been going up all my life,” he said. “How high can it go? I don’t know. But I have a 23-year-old son, I can’t image what’s in store for him in the future.”
Prayer Leeson, a resident of Benson for 23 years feels “severely” impacted by the skyrocketing fuel prices.
“I’m driving a lot less,” she said. “Not much will change, because people are greedy. People like their money too much, the little people, we don’t matter. These politician need to live in our world.”
San Pedro Valley Sanitation, a locally owned company, hasn’t had an increase in prices in six years, but the current fuel prices may force Jeff Christiansen to do just that said.
“All of our prices have gone up, everything across the board, from oil service to lubricants and tires,” he said. “The price of our containers (trash bins) has never been higher.
“Short term, we just have to do our jobs. Keep our customers happy. Long term, maybe open up drilling or pipelines, the only way go lower.”
Americans will continue to feel pain at the gas pump, Biden acknowledged in his announcement on the Russian oil ban, declaring, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”
Biden added: “Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump. I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”
What’s happening?
In the U.S., the price of crude oil determines a large portion of what drivers pay at the pump.
As the third-largest oil producer in the world in 2020, Russia exports about five or six million barrels of crude oil per day, representing about 10% of the global oil trade.
While a majority of those exports go to China and the European Union, nearly 8% of America’s crude oil and petroleum imports came from Russia in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. The U.S. imported about 61% of its crude oil from Canada, 10% from Mexico and 6% from Saudi Arabia in 2021.
Though international sanctions against Russia have spared the country’s energy sector until Biden’s announcement, they have targeted financial transactions and banks, which has hampered Russia’s exporting capabilities.
On top of that, the heightened aggression in Ukraine has led many market participants like ExxonMobil, BP and Shell to “self-sanction” – pulling out of deals with Russian energy suppliers due to fear of backlash, confusion or moral objections, and concerns about finding ships or ports willing to carry or unload Russian oil.
Combined, these factors have made a tight oil market even tighter, and have sent oil and gas prices soaring in the U.S., where consumers are already experiencing an annual inflation rate of 7.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Last week, Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. On Thursday, oil prices spiked again following the White House’s announcement of new sanctions targeting Russia’s oil refineries. The price of Brent crude rose to more than $120 per barrel on Monday — its highest level in 10 years.
What can be done?
So far, the market has not been receptive to efforts to control the price spikes.
On March 1, Biden announced the release of 60 million barrels of oil by International Energy Agency member countries — half of which would come from U.S. strategic reserves — but prices continued their upward march after the announcement. Many called that number not nearly enough to cool off the market.
According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. also relies on international petroleum imports for far more than just gasoline and the transportation of goods. Oil and natural gas are used to make more than 6,000 different consumer goods, including cell phones, medications, food preservatives, dish washing soap and children’s toys, which means sustained price increases in crude oil could soon be passed on to consumers in more than one arena.
There are several ways consumers can save money as gas prices continue to rise. According to AAA, drivers can improve their vehicle’s fuel efficiency by properly inflating tires, keeping windows closed when traveling at highway speeds and driving at a constant speed or using cruise control whenever possible.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.