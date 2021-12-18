SIERRA VISTA — It’s the time of year for giving, and local organizations and city officials are making sure the holidays are special for everyone by giving back to those in need.
Members of the San Pedro Kiwanis Club delivered clothes to children in the community with the assistance of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Assist Team and the sheriff’s search and rescue team on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The majority of the clothing items are shopped for locally. Members of the community gathered at the former Suzuki car dealership and had clothes loaded into cars and trucks, having the clothing items delivered to over 400 kids in Sierra Vista and the surrounding communities.
A number of various clothing items were wrapped or put away in large bags with labels containing a kid’s name and their size. The clothing items are purchased through donations and sponsors from members in the community. Community sponsors would be given a child’s names and size, and then will go out to purchase new clothes that will be given to the child.
The chairperson for San Pedro Kiwanis Club, Jody Klein, said the event is way of giving back. The event has been going on for over 35 years.
“It’s obviously providing new clothing to kids in the community who need that clothing,” he said.
Sierra Vista resident Patty Richard said she partakes in the delivery component with her family for the event.
“I’ve been volunteering for as long as I can remember,” Richard said. “I was on the board of directors for a nonprofit for years. I volunteer for any chance I have the opportunity to.”
Sherriff Mark Dannels said the event is part of community outreach and gets sheriff’s assist team volunteers involved. Dannels is both a member of Just Kids, Inc. and the San Pedro Kiwanis Club.
“It’s just us sharing who we are,” he said. “We are community based and this is a community program.”
SV toy drive
Also this Saturday, there was the 50th anniversary toy drive sponsored by the Sierra Vista Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Each year, toys would be collected and donated to children in need throughout the community.
Interim Fire Marshal Don Foster said the fire department has been collecting toys for the community the last three weeks at the fire stations. The fire station would collect cash, gift cards and drop-off toys. Cash and gift cards would be used to purchase toys for various age groups from newborn to 12 years of age.
The bag and tag process involves recycle bins that are labeled with age groups and whether it’s labeled for boys or girls. The volunteers receive a bag and pick through the bins to fill up the bag with different toys that kids would like. The process is ongoing until each kid has his or her toys.
The donated toys are put in barrels and sorted out by age range and sex.
Foster said the families are very appreciative and the event is all community driven. Despite the pandemic, people have been very generous this year.
Foster said Arby’s has been collecting money for the drive and has donated $10,000.
“There’s always a need to help the community out,” Foster said. “That’s kind of what firefighters do. We’re not in this for all the other stuff, basically we do this to help people.”
He said usually in a year, there will be anywhere from 150-300 families, consisting of 900 kids who go to the toy drive.
Citizens Fire Academy and members of the fire department assisted with the event along with members of the community. Companies such as UPS and Northrop Grumman donated toys for the event as well.
“When you go to deliver those toys to the families, there’s big smiles on their faces and you just know that there going to have a really good Christmas,” Foster said.