SIERRA VISTA — Holiday festivities in Sierra Vista and nearby Hereford kick-off bright and early Saturday with a whirlwind of activities.
Santa Fly-In at 9 a.m.
The day-long list of events starts with youngsters lining up for the annual Santa Fly-In in the C-A-L Ranch Supply parking lot where Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by helicopter at 9 a.m. Between three and four hundred cheering young fans are expected to be waiting to visit with Santa and talk about those all important Christmas wish-lists.
Organized by the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, the Fly-In is always a huge hit. After stepping out of the helicopter, Jolly Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus will be escorted into C-A-L Ranch Supply where each child will have an opportunity to visit with Santa.
“We suggest arriving early because there is always a long line for the Fly-In,” advised Melany Edwards-Barton, interim CEO for the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce. “Of course, the Fly-In hinges on good weather, so we’re hoping for the best,” she added.
Along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, youngsters will be greeted by Ashley Fryer, this year’s Miss Sierra Vista and Kylie Holston, Miss Outstanding Teen.
“The Fly-In sponsors are Candy World, Air Evac, C-A-L Ranch and Coca Cola,” Edwards-Barton said.
Palominas Unorganized Parade at 10 a.m.
The community is invited to head on over to the Palominas Unorganized Christmas Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. up at 9:30 in front of the fire station located at 9903 S. Palominas Road in Hereford. The parade heads south for about a half mile and ends at Palominas School, near the intersection of Palominas Road and State Highway 92.
“Just as the name indicates, whoever wants to show up to be in the parade shows up and gets in line,” said parade coordinator Susan Ostrander. “There is no registration, no entry fee to participate and no list of entries. The Palominas Fire Department leads the parade and the rest of the entries fall into line behind the fire trucks and follow them down the road.
Held the first Saturday in December, Ostrander said the parade started about 35 years ago, and has been a local attraction since.
“We’ve never counted the entries, but we’re expecting about 40, which is close to the number we had for our Fourth of July Unorganized Parade,” she said.
When the parade is over, be sure to stop by Palominas Community Church on the south side of Highway 92 for hot chocolate, cookies and activities for kids, said Ostrander, adding, “The church hosts this after-parade event as a fun get together for families. It’s free and open to the public.”
Sierra Vista 61st annual light parade at 5:30 p.m.
With this year’s “All-American” Christmas theme, 75 entries, many draped in spectacular red, white and blue lights, will be making their way down Fry Boulevard for Sierra Vista’s 61st annual light parade.
Organized by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, this is Arizona’s longest running Christmas parade, said Melany Edwards-Barton, the chamber’s interim executive director.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at at Seventh Street and Fry Boulevard and ends at Avenida Escuela, with the judges’ stand in front of Lawley Automotive Center.
“We have 75 entries signed up so far, and our parade typically has between 70 and 80, so this is right at the number we get every year,” Edwards-Barton said. “We always have a great crowd lined up along Fry Boulevard for our parade. It’s a very popular holiday kick-off event.”
Parade sponsors include Cox Communications, Lawley Automotive Group, the City of Sierra Vista, Teleperformance and Herald/Review Media, said Edwards-Barton, who wanted to send out “a huge thank you” to the community for its support, as well as the sponsors.
“Be sure to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and hot chocolate and watch this beautiful parade,” she added. “It’s a wonderful way to start the holiday season.”