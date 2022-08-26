Purchase Access

Since I am out showing, previewing, and evaluating homes every day, I see a lot of homes during the week. Mostly when I am looking at homes that are for sale, I am looking for or with my clients. I rarely look at homes that I might buy, but this last week I walked into a house that my client did not like, but I did, so I went back to take a second look.

With the second look, I was still interested in the house but realized I was not even close to being ready to buy a new home. I have to complete several steps before making an offer, and this is a great time to look at homes.

Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.

