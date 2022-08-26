Since I am out showing, previewing, and evaluating homes every day, I see a lot of homes during the week. Mostly when I am looking at homes that are for sale, I am looking for or with my clients. I rarely look at homes that I might buy, but this last week I walked into a house that my client did not like, but I did, so I went back to take a second look.
With the second look, I was still interested in the house but realized I was not even close to being ready to buy a new home. I have to complete several steps before making an offer, and this is a great time to look at homes.
You need to take steps to get ready to buy a home. There are a few additional steps if you want to sell a home simultaneously.
First, know your finances. If you are paying cash, add at least 4% to the sales price for closing costs and unexpected expenditures. If you are financing, talk to a lender and get prequalified. You can speak with several lenders in 30 days to decide who you want to use. Be sure the lender shows you the loan estimate. It tells you the whole story. A low-interest rate may sound good but cost you more in the long run. When you want to make an offer, and it takes a couple of days to get prequalified, you will be happy that you took the time upfront.
A home is a big expenditure for most people, and a home you like may take some time to find. Find a REALTOR® you like and trust. You will be spending time with your REALTOR® and if you don’t like the way they smell, the jokes they tell, or the advice they give you, find someone else. Even more important, if you don’t trust them, move on. The REALTOR® should run numbers on similar sales before you make an offer, point out flaws they see in the house, and give you sound advice. Even if they tell you what they see wrong with the house, it’s still your decision and your money. Just take the information in and make your own choice.
Once you find the home you want, be ready to make an offer. I have seen homes on the market for three months suddenly get an offer out of the blue. Ask your REALTOR® to let the other agent know you are writing an offer, and then work with your agent to write the best offer based on the information the agent gives you and what you are willing to offer.
Keep in mind that a home on the market for less than a week will probably not be very negotiable on the price.
If you have a home to sell in order to buy, you will need to put it on the market within the week, so having your house prepared for the sale is great preplanning. It is always better if your home is already in escrow, and you will have a better chance of getting your offer accepted.
To get prepared
Do the repairs that you have been putting off.
Give away the things that you don’t need anymore.
Pack items you wish to keep but can live without for a while.
Clean the house
A house needs to be cleaner than usual when you are selling. My home is clean, but it could be so much cleaner, and people equate cleanliness with a well-kept home.
August housing numbers are staying strong. It is still a seller’s market but is not as strong as it was six months ago. Homes are selling for an average of 97% of the list price versus 100%. The average time on the market is 45 days whereas six months ago, it was 30 days.
The average home price is $279,000, whereas a month ago, it was $279,500. We have sold 55 homes in Sierra Vista since the first of the month, putting us on track to match last month’s sales. A year ago there were 20% more.
As you can see, our Sierra Vista market is softer than it was, but not as soft as the national market. Big city homes prices move up faster and come down faster.
Sellers are still selling their homes quickly and buyers have more homes to look at before they make an offer.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR ® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. A member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, past President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS ®, past Regional Vice President and Chapter Chairperson of WeSERV, and on the University South Foundation, Inc.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.