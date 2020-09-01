HUACHUCA CITY —The town of Huachuca City has been going through a few transitions in recent months as it seeks new leaders while also upgrading the area.
Along with searching for a new town manager and town clerk, there will be a four-year term available on council in January, as current councilmember Joy Banks has decided not to run for re-election.
During an Aug. 13 council meeting, Huachuca City staff was directed to begin the hiring process for a new town manager to replace Phillip Cushman who resigned on July 13.
“The town manager job description was recently reviewed,” said Suzanne Harvey, who is serving as interim town clerk. “The starting salary is $65,000 plus benefits, and the position will be open for 60 days. The town council will review applications at the end of the 60-day period and make a decision.”
The position is listed on the town website and will be advertised in the Herald/Review as well as other venues, Harvey said.
Huachuca City is also looking for a town clerk, a position that has been open since July. To date, there have been no applicants, Harvey said.
“Our office manager Brandye Thorpe is helping with some of the position’s administrative functions,” Harvey said.
“She prepares meeting agendas and minutes and processes business licenses, so she’s been a huge help to me.”
Thorpe, who also assists with Huachuca City’s election process, provided the following update about council candidates in the upcoming general election.
“Right now, our town council has three open four-year terms and one open two-year term,” she said. “In the general election on Nov. 3, we have two candidates who are running for re-election and will be named on the ballot. Current councilmember Christy Hirshberg is running for a four-year term and Debra Trate, also a returning councilmember, is running for the two-year term,” Thorpe said.
Coulcilmember Jean Post is running for a four-year seat as a write-in candidate, as she did not submit a packet to the county elections office. That leaves Huachuca City with one available four-seat seat. To date, no one has expressed an interest in filling Bank’s vacated seat, Thorpe said.
Anyone interested in serving on the town council must live in Huachuca City.
Town improvements
The town will be receiving an Emergency Vehicle Preemption Signal, which is going to be installed in front of the police department and fire station, making it safer for emergency responders to access State Route 90 when answering calls. Made possible through collaboration between the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization (SVMPO), town of Huachuca City and Whetstone Fire District, $135,000 of the $160,000 project is funded by a HURF (Highway User Revenue Fund) Exchange, according to SCMPO Administrator Karen Lamberton. Plans are to have the project completed no later than December, Lamberton said.
City-owned building Dusk till Dawn, which is for sale, has been going through clean-up projects by volunteers, including Tombstone High School JROTC cadets on Aug. 1 as a community service project. The building will be receiving new paint, courtesy of 30-year business owner Jim Goad, an outspoken advocate for the town.
Goad, who owns Huachuca City-based business Mr. Shed, is quick to praise the town’s improvement efforts.
“I’m very pleased about all the positive changes that have already been made throughout the community, as well as future improvements that are in the works,” he said. “We’ve already purchased the paint for the Dusk till Dawn building and will start painting it as soon as weather permits. We have to make a few repairs to the building before we start.”
The paint project is scheduled for Sept. 5, weather permitting. Five volunteers have offered to help with the project.
“The building is very offensive to a lot of people in the community,” Goad said. “It’s an eyesore, so we wanted to do something about it to help improve the community and possibly increase the town’s chances of selling it.”
Goad has selected desert colors for the building, which is now dark red.
The Huachuca City Community Garden, an all-volunteer project that has been transforming an empty piece of property north of the town’s public library, is getting rave reviews.
The garden produces about 300 pounds of vegetables every week which are harvested and distributed to different locations for people in need.
“In August 2020, we have been harvesting three days a week and are getting between 70 and 100 pounds of produce removed per harvest,” said Ann Aust, community garden grant writer and one of the nonprofit’s board members. “We are providing approximately 75 people with fresh, organic vegetables every week.”
Construction for the community garden at the current site started in March with grading, plumbing and fencing. The project was made possible through a $50,000 Legacy Foundation Innovative Grant.
The 11 raised garden beds were completed in April by Grasshopper Landscaping, and volunteers started planting in May.