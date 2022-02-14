HUACHUCA CITY — Huachuca City’s town council meeting was fairly brief Thursday evening, with just three new business items on the agenda for council’s consideration.
As a result of a discussion about repairs that need to be made on a Caterpillar Elevator Scraper which is a vital piece of equipment used at the landfill, town staff will be developing a contingency plan for times when equipment breaks down. With parts and labor, the cost for repairing the scraper will come in around $209,000.
“This is one of our older pieces of equipment,” City Manager Suzanne Harvey said at the meeting. “The most effective thing for us to do is to spend the money and make the repairs. We do not have time to look at other options like a lease or new equipment purchase, and the repair is necessary.”
While council approved the $209,000 repair, Harvey said that staff is developing a contingency plan with several options for equipment repairs and possible replacement when problems occur. She will bring the plan to council in a future meeting for discussion.
“We will be evaluating current equipment to determine its longevity and reliability,” she said in an interview following the meeting. “We’ll also be considering possible replacement for other pieces of equipment.”
In another discussion, Whetstone Fire District Chief Robert Jarvis proposed a partnership between Whetstone Fire and the town of Huachuca City in seeking a “gaming revenue grant” from the Gila River Indian community. Made possible through Proposition 202 revenue sharing, the grant would fund the acquisition of new electrocardiogram units for Whetstone Fire District, which serves Huachuca City Fire Department.
With concerns about potential costs to the town, Mayor Johann Wallce requested more information about the proposal before moving forward with its approval.
Jarvis plans to bring a more detailed report before council at the next meeting on Feb. 24 for possible approval.
Unrelated news, the town of Huachuca City’s contract with Whetstone Fire District is due to expire in March.
“The next meeting for the council will be a work session on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 to discuss who the town will be using for fire services,” Harvey noted through a phone interview. “We have issued Requests for Proposal and have received responses from Whetstone and Fry Fire districts. So, the town council will be looking at the proposals and discussing which of the two to contract with at one of our regular council meetings.”
Councilmember Jean Smelt, who represents Huachuca City on the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) planning agency, announced that Huachuca City will be hosting a SEAGO Executive Board meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 in Huachuca City Council Chambers, located at 500 Gonzales Blvd. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be catered by local restaurant Camino Cafe.
SEAGO is a rural regional planning agency for Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties. According to the organization’s website, its 19-member jurisdictions include the four counties, 14 municipalities and the San Carlos Apache Tribe, for a combined area of 13, 946 square miles. The nonprofit organization was established in 1972 to assist local governments in seeking solutions to area-wide issues. Its operational scope has expanded considerably through the years to include project programming and the implementation of activities in the areas of housing, economic development, social services, transportation and more.
The town of Huachuca City holds its regular council meetings at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Feb. 24 within the council chambers of Huachuca City town hall.