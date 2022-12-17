Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus, town officials and a lineup of colorful floats delighted families lining Huachuca City’s parade route Dec. 10 for the town’s annual Christmas parade.
“The parade was pretty good this year,” said Brandye Thorpe, town clerk and parade organizer. “We had a lot of people lining the streets all the way through the route, children were scrambling for candy tossed from the different entries and everyone seemed to be having a good time.”
Rob and Peggy Domschot, who own a ranch in the Huachuca City area, said they attended the town’s tree lighting ceremony the night before, and enjoy the activities the town plans for its residents.
“We’re amazed that such a small town can put on such nice events for the community,” Rob said.
Whetstone resident Abigail and Cody Black attended the parade with their two young children, Neva, 2, and Paisley, 5.
“We really enjoy the parade and we like Huachuca City’s small-town feel,” Abigail said. “The kids love seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus when they go by, so that’s always a lot of fun.”
Twenty-four entries traveled the parade route from upper to lower Huachuca City.
Power from the Past — a group with a large collection of antique tractors and other farm equipment — is always popular and represented one of the event’s largest entries.
The parade was judged, with awards going to the top three entries. The winning entries will be announced at the Jan. 12 council meeting.
