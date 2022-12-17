Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus, town officials and a lineup of colorful floats delighted families lining Huachuca City’s parade route Dec. 10 for the town’s annual Christmas parade.

“The parade was pretty good this year,” said Brandye Thorpe, town clerk and parade organizer. “We had a lot of people lining the streets all the way through the route, children were scrambling for candy tossed from the different entries and everyone seemed to be having a good time.”

