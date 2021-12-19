HUACHUCA CITY — Floats, fire trucks, and antique tractors rolled through Huachuca City to cheering spectators Saturday morning during the town’s annual Christmas parade.
Parade celebrities Santa and The Grinch were big hits among the children, while grandparents enjoyed the Power From the Past entry with its long line of antique tractors.
“I love parades and seeing Santa,” said 10-year-old Owen Trezise, whose mother, Alixon Trezise, teaches first grade at Huachuca City School. Owen was at the parade with his mother and younger brother, Wyatt.
Candice Shultz, 8, said The Grinch was her favorite parade entry, while her grandfather, Jason Hildenbrand, liked the tractors best.
“The old tractors remind me of my parents’ farm in Indiana,” said Hildenbrand. “They had some really nice antiques moving down the road, and it was fun seeing them.”
The town of Huachuca City awarded first- through third-place prizes to the top three entries, with Huachuca City School winning first place, followed by Power from the Past, with a float by Whetstone Church of Christ taking third place.
The Huachuca City Police Department led the procession while playing “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Perched high overhead on a Whetstone Fire District truck, The Grinch waved to spectators. Santa, riding in an antique Huachuca City fire truck, represented the parade’s grand finale.
“I come to this parade every year and I think this is the biggest and best yet,” said Jerry Billmeyer, a Sierra Vista resident. “I think more people are participating in events like this because of the pandemic. People just want to get out and have fun again after being cooped up for so long.”
Whetstone resident John Muscato was watching the parade with his grandkids and great-grandkids, who were visiting from Sahuarita.
“The whole parade was really great, but I particularly liked the tractors,” he said. “The old fire truck carrying Santa was pretty neat.”
The colorful Huachuca City School float, packed with students, teachers and parents was a big draw among locals. The float was decorated by students and teachers, with the whole school taking part in the project in different shifts.
“This is our first year seeing the parade and it was really nice,” said Whetstone resident Rose Gonzalez. “Our grandson, Andy Romo, who is a first-grader at Huachuca City School, rode on the school’s float. You could tell they put a lot of hard work into the float. It was very colorful and filled with children. The teacher reading to the kids while going down the street was a nice touch.”
There’s nothing like a parade to get people in the Christmas spirit and them together, said Alanna Gebhardt, a Sierra Vista resident. While she and her three children enjoy watching local parades all over the area, this marked the first year they attended Huachuca City’s Christmas parade.
Children along the route scrambled after showers of candy tossed by passing floats and squealed with delight when Santa rolled past.
“I couldn’t be happier with the parade,” said Huachuca City town manager Suzanne Harvey. “It was one of our biggest parades so far, and everyone seemed to be having a great time.”