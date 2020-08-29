HUACHUCA CITY — For the past 10 Saturday mornings, volunteers have been congregating at a new community garden in Huachuca City to help create a series of rainwater infiltration basins.
They arrive at 6 a.m. to start working on a project that has been designed to protect a newly constructed production garden from potential flooding in times of heavy rain. As of Saturday, the infiltration basins were near completion, marking a major milestone for Huachuca City Community Garden LLC.
The weekly work project has been supported by a group of soldiers from Fort Huachuca C Company, 2-13th Aviation Regiment, under the command of Capt. Piper Newman. The soldiers arrived every Saturday morning at 6 and worked until 10 a.m. as part of a community outreach project that started in June and extended through most of August.
Designed by Caleb Weaver of Borderlands Restoration Network, the interconnecting basins serve as a rainwater mitigation system. Overflow from rooftops and the parking lot of Huachuca City’s town hall complex is directed away from the production garden through a terraced series of rock-lined basins. Weaver’s flood mitigation design slows flowing water which allows it to collect in the basins and penetrate the soil making it available for trees, bushes and grasses in and around the basin area.
“Borderlands Restoration Network values collaborating on interactive educational projects that bring people together to benefit the land, water, ecosystem and community,” Weaver said. “The collaboration at Huachuca City Community Garden has brought many branches of the community together to achieve something we couldn’t have done by ourselves.”
Funding for the infiltration project came through two grants: a Legacy Foundation emergent award of $5,000 and $2,000 from the UArizona Cooperative Extension Water Wise program.
“These grants allowed us to complete this very important project,” said Ann Aust, one of the community garden’s founding members. “Without the infiltration system, our production garden risked serious damage from flooding. I want to thank Suzanne Harvey (Huachuca City interim town clerk) for her role in getting the Legacy Foundation grant, and I can’t say enough about the soldiers from Fort Huachuca who were here every Saturday morning for 10 weeks and worked so hard on this project.”
The infiltration system takes a water hazard and turns it into a water resource by preventing flooding while increasing the amount of groundwater available for trees and other plants.
The production garden, located east of the infiltration basis, was planted in May and has flourished in raised beds constructed by Grasshopper Landscaping.
A wide selection of organically grown vegetables have been produced and delivered to people living in federally subsidized housing in Huachuca City.
“We also deliver produce to individual homes in Huachuca City and Whetstone where there are people in need,” Aust said.
Harvests are done three days a week by teams of volunteers. The distribution provides 70 to 100 pounds of produce three times weekly. Tomatoes, radishes, beets, eggplant, beans, a variety of squash, cucumber and melons are some of the crops the garden produces.
“Our goal is to be a community effort, and this garden exemplifies that,” said Linda Guinter, another one of the garden’s founding members. “We have wonderful collaboration from a number of agencies and individuals that have been helping with all stages of this effort. Along with tremendous support from the soldiers, we have different housing complexes throughout the community on board with us, the town of Huachuca City is working with us and local businesses have been incredibly supportive.”
Now that production is well underway, the community garden’s next big project is to develop a teaching garden just east of the newly completed infiltration basins, Aust said.
‘We’re also hoping to find grant money to support more infiltration basins inside the garden area as a source of water for a fruit orchard, which is another one of our future plans,” she added.
The teaching garden will include pathways, native plants, signage and benches. As with other phases of the garden, the project will be accomplished in stages as funding becomes available.
Construction for the community garden at the current site started in March with grading, plumbing and fencing, made possible through a $50,000 Legacy Foundation Innovative Grant.
The 11 raised garden beds were completed in April by Grasshopper Landscaping, and volunteers started planting in May.
“This has been an amazing project every step of the way,” Guinter said. “The garden produces around 300 pounds of vegetables every week, which benefits about 75 people in our community who could use a little help. We’ve had great community support and I’m looking forward to the seeing how the future projects come together.”