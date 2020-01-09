HUACHUCA CITY — Thanks to a group of local volunteers and a $50,000 Legacy Foundation grant, Huachuca City will soon have a new community garden filled with freshly grown fruits and vegetables.
The Huachuca City Community Garden, Inc. (HCCG) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 to promote healthy eating by providing access to fresh produce at no cost to residents.
“This is going to be both a producing and teaching garden, as well as creating new community space,” said Suzanne Harvey, who helped to facilitate the project.
While a community garden had already been established on a plot of vacant land behind Mr. Shed in Huachuca City, the high cost of irrigating the produce became prohibitive, forcing the group to abandon the garden at that location.
That garden produced 2,000 pounds of vegetables, which were distributed at the Huachuca City Library and Senior Center during the 2019 summer season. Produce included tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, zucchini, pickling and slicing cucumbers, green beans, eggplant, watermelon and cantaloupe.
“Now that our community garden is going to be receiving the $50,000 Legacy Foundation grant, we’re going to be able to establish a Community Garden Park on Huachuca City property just north of the town library,” said Ann Aust, grants manager for the project. “The initial development will be on approximately two-thirds of an acre, with the potential of expanding to as much as two acers over time.”
In an agreement with the town of Huachuca City, water for the garden will be free. All fruit and vegetables produced on this property will be distributed free of charge at the Huachuca City Library or Senior Center. Classes will be free of charge as well.
Organizers are looking for community input to determine what should be grown at the garden.
“We are going to be holding a meeting at Huachuca City Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday to gather community input about the kinds of produce people would like to grow. This is an information-gathering meeting with community input,” Aust said. “Everyone interested in the garden is encouraged to attend. We welcome all input.”