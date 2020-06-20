HUACHUCA CITY — Thanks to $480,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, Huachuca City’s parks will be getting a badly needed facelift in the near future.
After holding public hearings to gather input about how the community would like to see the money spent, a parks improvement project was the community’s choice.
On May 24, the town council voted to use the funds for park improvements, with council members believing the project would have the greatest benefit for Huachuca City’s residents.
There will be an informal community feedback session at Keeline Park, located on Skyline Drive in upper Huachuca City at 6 p.m. Tuesday to offer suggestions for improvements at that park.
Huachuca City town staff members have also provided suggestions for specific improvements. All feedback and suggestions from community and staff will be consolidated and presented to council at a work session on Thursday at 6 p.m. giving the town council an opportunity to discuss the proposed projects prior to the regular meeting at 7 p.m.