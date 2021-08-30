If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HUACHUCA CITY — The town of Huachuca City will be entering into a contract with EPS Group, Inc. for architectural services and construction management for a parks improvement project.
Made possible through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, town council members approved the $69,300 contract with EPS at Thursday’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
The grant provides Huachuca City approximately $480,000 for the parks improvement project, with the work scheduled to start once EPS has an opportunity to compile an architectural plan. Entering into a contract with a firm was an afterthought on staff’s part, town clerk Brandye Thorpe told council members at Thursday’s meeting.
“We have no one on staff qualified for overseeing and designing the project,” she said. “EPS will supervise the project from start to finish.”
Because of the recent increase in construction costs, coupled with the contract with EPS, town manager Suzanne Harvey said that some of the smaller projects outlined on the original improvement plan may have to be scaled back a bit.
“We may not be able to do that little Northgate Park,” she said. “We are going to have to be flexible with the scope of work. The good news is that if there's anything we cannot do now, we will have the plans and design to do later should we get other funds."
Harvey also said that the City of Sierra Vista is using EPS for some of its projects.
CDBG funding comes through the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account. Initially, it was proposed that all six of the community’s parks would benefit from the grant, but as town staff goes through a prioritization list, some of the projects may have to be altered.
“Community Development Block Grant funds are used to help low-to-medium income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight, or take care of urgent needs that have been identified in a community,” Harvey explained in an earlier meeting when ideas for community projects were being discussed. “In late 2019, the town began the process of selecting a potential project for the CDBG funds by reaching out to the community for input. There was excellent community involvement with great suggestions, and we’re looking forward to getting started on this project,” said Harvey, who hopes the work will start sometime this fall, possibly as early as October.
SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization, or SEAGO, is administering the grant.