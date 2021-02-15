HUACHUCA CITY — The Huachuca City town council will be holding a public hearing in March to discuss Prop. 207 and related ordinances that could be coming to Huachuca City if a recreational marijuana establishment is approved for the town.
At Thursday's council meeting, the town’s Planning and Zoning Officer Jim Johnson explained state regulations under Prop. 207 and discussed a number of options the council will need to consider when making decisions about times of operation, setbacks from certain uses, and whether the council would want to establish a marijuana permit if such a business is established in Huachuca City.
Johnson’s presentation was based on a work session held on Jan. 14 regarding Prop. 207, where council members were worked through a number of state regulations.
After some discussion, the council seems to be leaning toward a dual license that would allow both a recreational and medical marijuana establishment, but would not be allowing marijuana cultivation.
A date for the public hearing has not been set, but staff has been directed to draft a hearing date for sometime in March.
In other business, Town Manager Suzanne Harvey presented the council with top unfunded project needs, including three priority projects staff is requesting. Council approved Harvey’s request for $30,000 in surplus funds for the purchase of exterior paint for buildings in the town hall complex, a power washer to be used by all departments and new computer software.
“The software will allow us to interface with the town and keep the community informed,” Harvey said. “It’s an efficient way to connect the community with government and helps keep citizens engaged.”
Other items were placed on a list by department heads and will be discussed in an upcoming work session. An item that Mayor Johann Wallace wants addressed is to work on getting bathrooms and entrances ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant at the senior center, community center and library.
Vice-Mayor Donna Johnson suggested holding a work session to discuss r priority items on the list.
“I want a work session because I feel it’s important to get everyone’s input about different projects they would like to see for the town,” she said in an interview after the meeting.
With the current fiscal year coming to an end on June 30, Wallace wants staff to start working on a budget, with a long-range purchase plan in place.
“All staff and department heads need to start looking at budgets for the upcoming fiscal year,” he said. “I don’t have confidence in our current budget, based on who and how it was developed. I want the starting point to be based on the previous year’s budget.”
Two soldiers representing C Company, 2-13th Aviation Regiment out of Fort Huachuca were presented with certificates of appreciation by Mayor Wallace for the regiment’s work on the Huachuca City Community Garden. Volunteers from the regiment constructed 14 rain basins designed to capture 35,000 gallons of rainwater runoff.
“In 2020, 3,500 pounds of fresh vegetables were produced in the garden and given to the community,” Wallace said.
Ann Aust, who spearheaded the community garden, also voiced her appreciation with, “We definitely could not have done this without the,” she said. “It was extremely hard work. The project required over 20 tons of rock to be carried and carefully placed in the basins.”
Aust said the volunteers came back and worked nearly every single Saturday morning from 6 a.m. until noon.
“It took a lot of physical effort, but they always came back. That’s commitment beyond belief.”
In other business, Wallace was appointed as a representative to the Upper San Pedro Partnership, which focuses on the long-term water needs of the Upper San Pedro River Basin. Councilmember Deb Trate will serve as an alternate.
The next regularly scheduled town council meeting is Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Because of COVID, the meetings are conducted in a remote access format, live-streamed by going to www.facebook.com/HuachucaCityAZ, or by calling 520-844-2096.