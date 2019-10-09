Huachuca City is accepting applications from town residents interested to fill the remaining term of a vacant town council seat. The mayor and council will make an appointment after reviewing the applications.
To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have been a town resident for at least 12 months.
Application forms are available at City Hall, 500 Gonzalez Blvd., at huachucacityaz.gov or by emailing Janiner Collins at jcollins@huachucacityaz.gov. Applications are due by Oct. 31. Interviews with eligible applicants will be held by council members prior to an appointment.