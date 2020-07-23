HUACHUCA CITY — To date, there are two open seats on Huachuca City town council that will need to be filled in January.
Huachuca City council members do not run in the primary election, but do appear on the ballot in the general election in November.
“Councilmember Joy Banks has announced that she does not plan to run for reelection and councilmember Jean Post did not submit a packet for the general election,” said Suzanne Harvey, Huachuca City spokeswoman. “At this time, I do not know if Ms. Post intends to run as a write-in candidate.”
Councilmembers Christy Hirshberg and Debra Trate are unopposed for reelection and have submitted their packets, Harvey added.
“In this election cycle, we had four council seats that needed to be filled, so unless we receive paperwork for two candidates as write-ins, we’ll have two empty seats after the November election.”
To serve on the council, candidates must live within Huachuca City town limits.
The deadline to submit write-in paperwork is Sept. 24. Those interested in running as a write-in candidate should call Brandye Thorpe, office manager at Huachuca City town hall at 520-456-1354, or by email at bthorpe@huachucacityaz.gov.
“It’s disappointing that we have two vacancies, but I really don’t think the community knew about the two available seats,” councilmember Hirshberg said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get the word out there so write-in candidates submit paperwork prior to the Sept. 24 deadline.”