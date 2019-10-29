HUACHUCA CITY — When the Huachuca City Senior Center closed its doors in January after an LLC discontinued its services there, town manager Matthew Williams wanted to find ways to reopen the facility as soon as possible.
Now that’s happened.
During an open house last week, the community packed the town senior center for a “one stop shopping” event designed to showcase a newly painted, vibrant center filled with representatives from different agencies across Cochise County where they provided information about resources.
SEAGO (SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization) Area Agency on Aging, Department of Economic Security, Canyon Vista Medical Center’s Thrive program, Medicare, Healthy Huachuca City and the Lending Shed are some examples of participating agencies and organizations.
“The response to our open house has been amazing,” said Suzanne Harvey, Huachuca City library, senior and community services director.
The senior center will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will be open two nights a month for game night, on the first and third Thursdays, from 5 to 8 p.m., she added.
At her booth, Canyon Vista Thrive Coordinator Ericka Sullins talked about the program’s support groups, exercise classes, nutritional information and other healthy lifestyle resources offered through the hospital’s classes.
Huachuca City residents Bill and Cathy Stein stopped by the event to see what kinds of services are offered.
“We just moved back to Huachuca City about a month ago from Yuma, and we’re glad to be back,” Bill Stein said. “The poverty rate in Huachuca City is right around 38 percent, so these kinds of services that we’re seeing here today are great for the community.”
SEAGO Health & Nutrition Programs Coordinator Shi Martin was one of six SEAGO members that attended the open house.
“I think it’s wonderful that the town is able to give the senior center back to the community,” she said. “Giving seniors a hub for socialization and ways to find the resources that can help them is so important in preventing isolation and other issues. This senior center needed a revitalization, and that’s exactly what it got.”
Harris Rosenberg, another one of the town’s residents, echoed those comments.
“I think today’s event is awesome. The old senior center was sleepy, and now it’s more vibrant,” Harris said. “I used to come here quite a bit for events. It’s a great place, especially for seniors, because you meet people in your neighborhood and hear about other activities that are going on. This reminds me of a resource center with a Mayberry feel.”