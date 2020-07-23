After three months as Huachuca City Town Manager, Philip Cushman resigned, with July 17 as his last day.
“I asked for his resignation on July 12 because I did not feel he was a good fit for the town,” said Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace.
“He announced his resignation to town staff last Friday and has returned to his home in Quartzite.”
Cushman assumed the city manager position on April 13.
A native Arizonan, he grew up in Quartzite where his family has been involved in public service and small business ventures for several generations.
Cushman was hired to replace former City Manager Matthew Williams, who accepted a position in Litchfield Park December 2019 after serving two years in Huachuca City.
The resignation appeared as an agenda item at Thursday’s regularly scheduled town council meeting.
The meeting was held after the Herald/Review went to press.