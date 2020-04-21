HUACHUCA CITY — The town of Huachuca has a new town manager in Philip Cushman, who assumed the position on April 13.
Cushman is a native of Quartzsite, Arizona where his family has been involved in public service and small business ventures for several generations. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps with 22 years service as an infantry officer. During his time in the military he was assigned to staff and command positions in operations, education, strategy, policy, planning and intelligence.
He comes to the Huachuca City town manager position with an extensive background in economic development and as a town manager for Fredonia, in northern Arizona. He looks forward to starting his town manager role in Huachuca City and says he plans to “hit the ground running.”
“Because I was raised in a rural Arizona town, I relate well to the small town vibe and I look forward to being a part of the community,” Cushman said. “In the short time that I’ve been here, I’m impressed with Huachuca City’s town council and staff and am excited about working with them.”
Cushman is replacing Eric Duthie who had served as Huachuca City’s interim town manager since December after town manager Matthew Williams left for a position in Litchfield Park, Arizona.