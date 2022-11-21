There's a lot going on in Huachuca City during the holiday season.
Be sure to mark your calendars and join in the festivities.
Nov. 23 — Thanksgiving Meal
The town of Huachuca City is partnering with the Huachuca City Lions Club in providing residents with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.
Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis from noon until 2 p.m., or until the food is gone.
The Lions Club is located at 125 S. Huachuca Blvd.
For information, call 520-456-1354.
Dec. 7 — Senior Center Holiday Meal
Seniors are invited to the Huachuca City Senior Center on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a catered lunch.
Cost is $8.
Register and pay for the lunch no later than Dec. 3 by visiting the Huachuca City Library, or calling 520-456-1063.
The Senior Center is located at 504 N. Gonzales Blvd.
Dec. 9 — Christmas Tree Lighting
Join the town’s annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Located next to the fire station, hot cocoa and cookies will be provided by Friends of the Huachuca City Library at 5:45 p.m.
The fire station is located at 500 N. Gonzales Blvd.
Dec. 9 — Polar Express & Santa Visit
Following the tree lighting ceremony, gather at Leffingwell Park next to the library at 6:30 p.m. for a reading of Polar Express. Afterwards, be sure to visit Santa and his elves in the library.
For information, call 520-456-1063.
Dec. 10 — Christmas Parade
The town’s annual Christmas Parade starts at 10 a.m.
The parade lineup is on McCray Street at 9 a.m. The route ends at the Community Center located at 201 Yuma Street in lower Huachuca City.
Participants are asked to pre-register with Brandye Thorpe by calling 520-456-1354.
Dec. 10 — Deadline for Holiday Gift Baskets
Applications for holiday gift baskets are available at the Huachuca City Library and are for Huachuca City residents only. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Late applications will not be accepted.
Applicants chosen to receive a gift basket will be notified of the date and time of collection.
Baskets that are not picked up will be reassigned or donated to charitable organizations.
