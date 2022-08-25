A recent news feed offered the following story.
"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan yesterday, the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.
"The trip was widely rebuked by Chinese officials, who view such visits as defacto recognition of Taiwan's sovereignty. Beijing views the self-ruling island as part of China, while Taiwan maintains its independence.
"China responded to the perceived provocation with a show of force, conducting military exercises completely surrounding the island."
Persecutors come in all sizes and genders. But, oddly enough, people assume bullies tend to be males.
Bullies have always existed, whether neighboring troglodytes coveted another group's cave or, throughout history, when a lord, king, or country whose greed led to countless wars. They called it exploration or another acceptable term to justify killing and subjugating others.
When bullying happens between siblings, people call it sibling rivalry. It sounds benign, but the emotional and physical pain is still the same. The quintessential sibling rivalry from Biblical times is between Cain and Abel. But, of course, Cain took things beyond sibling rivalry or bullying straight to murder.
Family dynamics can be a bit much.
Sadly, nothing has changed.
A few generations ago, people's idea of bullying was schoolyard scuffles. Could it be because folks viewed such altercations as rites of passage for young boys?
The female version of bullying has always been more subtle. Instead of inflicting black eyes and bloody noses, the women inflicted emotional and societal pain on each other. If you need an example, watch a few episodes of "Bridgerton." You see varying styles of bullying, subtle but vicious, without shedding a drop of blood.
Even the female version of bullying during high school was about snubbing girls one did not like or consider part of the in-crowd.
But in recent years, the internet has made it possible to inflict pain anonymously. Unfortunately, such anonymous bullies meld into the growing crowd of viciousness. Consequently, if you believe most of the school or a large group of students think the nasties about someone the way you do, then you blend it.
Since this writer has always marched to a different drummer, she too experienced the non-social media version of bullying. Of course, if your classmates cause you to feel left out, it hurts. But this lady still managed to make friends who did not fit the clique mold.
The old-school snubbing was social or economic. People do not give deep thought to why they prefer one person or another. However, parental attitudes do color how children view others.
Your humble writer attended parochial school. But unfortunately, religious commonality does not prevent snooty behavior.
As a prelude to First Communion, the PTA organized a fashion show of communion dresses using several classmates, including the young version of this lady.
The dress initially assigned her to model was a lovely confection, but her family's financial situation made it impossible for her to buy it. But, she could briefly envision herself wearing the beautiful dress.
Right before the fashion show commenced, the head of the PTA insisted her daughter wear the dress because they intended to purchase it. So, the disappointed young girl's modeling outfit was nowhere near as beautiful or expensive.
See, mean people abound even in supposedly Christian places. Money and social position speak louder than religious teachings.
We read stories of teen suicides caused by excessive bullying because online bullies feel secure in the cloak of anonymity.
No one is safe. If so-called fans think a female entertainer gained weight, their posts are verbal vomits of meanness.
According to a local morning radio show, they get bombarded by bullies on every social media outlet the station is on. We have to wonder why such heartlessness exists among their listeners. Do they want to get the on-the-air staff fired? Do they even care about the repercussions of the venom they so carelessly spew?
Such behavior highlights how rude society has become. And yet, the same venomous folks complain about someone hurting their itty bitty feelings.
PC does not replace manners and kindness. However, PC provides an excuse to whine.