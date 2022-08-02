squash

Pattypan squash, also known as scallop squash, is in season and available at the market.

I have it from the highest, that Pattypan Squash (also known as “Scallop Squash”) is in season and available at the Market.

For those of you not familiar with the name, you might be familiar with the shape. They are not oblong like most squash, but resemble flattened balls with scalloped edges or for the more “UFO” inclined, like scalloped flying saucers. They may be white, green, yellow, or even bi-colored. The Cucurbita pepo or Cymlings (Pattypan squash) hail from the Cucurbitaceae or gourd family of vegetables and are closely related to other summer squash varieties such as zucchini, crookneck squash, or cocozelle (think striped Italian zucchini variety). Pattypan squash being a cousin to the zucchini, and when harvested young enough, the two seem to be interchangeable in terms of inner flesh texture and use in recipes. However, as the pattypans get older the skin sometimes gets tougher. Where the zucchini can always be eaten, skin and all, that might not be true for the pattypan.

