I have it from the highest, that Pattypan Squash (also known as “Scallop Squash”) is in season and available at the Market.
For those of you not familiar with the name, you might be familiar with the shape. They are not oblong like most squash, but resemble flattened balls with scalloped edges or for the more “UFO” inclined, like scalloped flying saucers. They may be white, green, yellow, or even bi-colored. The Cucurbita pepo or Cymlings (Pattypan squash) hail from the Cucurbitaceae or gourd family of vegetables and are closely related to other summer squash varieties such as zucchini, crookneck squash, or cocozelle (think striped Italian zucchini variety). Pattypan squash being a cousin to the zucchini, and when harvested young enough, the two seem to be interchangeable in terms of inner flesh texture and use in recipes. However, as the pattypans get older the skin sometimes gets tougher. Where the zucchini can always be eaten, skin and all, that might not be true for the pattypan.
The squash originated among the Native North Americans of Central America, probably in Mexico and they have been in the North American diet for centuries. The heirloom variety "White Scallop" has been dated to the Northeastern Indians in 1591. Records discovered from the early colonists show that it was one of the best tasting and yielding squashes.
Thomas Jefferson said they were "one of our finest and most innocent vegetables". They were frequently grown in his retirement garden as well as in the gardens of Monticello's enslaved African Americans, and were used in soups and stews with butter, salt, and pepper.
If you have a hankering to try to grow pattypans yourself wait until the soil has warmed up to at least 65 degrees. These are summer squash and the prime season for them is right now, July to September. They are usually planted in hills or clusters in full sun with rich, well-draining soil.
The hills should be 2 to 3 feet apart. Space the plants around 10 inches apart, with 3 feet between rows. Give your plants plenty of room to grow. Although pattypan squash is a bush variety, it still needs good air circulation between plants. They are fairly sturdy and won't need any support system.
Keep the plants well-watered with 1 inch of water a week (including rain). If they get too dry, pattypans will drop their flowers and fruits.
Pattypans come in several varieties such as the ‘Pattison panache’. It is a pale green French heirloom that is best picked young. There is also the ‘Flying saucer’ which has fruit with green centers with a ring of yellow. The fruits are dense with a nutty flavor. Or maybe you would prefer the ‘Sunburst’ a former All-America Selection. The fruits are bright yellow and very tender, especially when picked early.
There is also a light green meaty fruit version called the 'Peter Pan'. A dark green speckled skin variety called ‘Scallopini’ is similar to a zucchini, with a sweet, nutty flavor. Finally, there is butter-yellow fruit hybrid variety that is especially flavorful called the ‘Sunny Delight’. It is also one of the fastest growing, requiring only about 45 days to harvest time.
Most varieties require anywhere from 45 to 70 days, but the fruit can be picked when they are about 2 inches in diameter. Look for the 2-to-4-inch diameter to ensure tenderness. Check the fruit daily as they can reach harvest size within four days of flowering. It's advisable to wear gloves when harvesting if your hands are sensitive.
If you are into planting in pots, Pattypan squash is fairly compact when it grows, and even more so if placed in a pot.
It needs to be a big pot, 10 to 12 inches in diameter and 10 inches deep. Fill it with a well-draining soil mixture. Water the same as for outdoors, 1 inch a week. Although most summer squash grows long vines, pattypan squash is a smaller, bush-type plant that doesn't need as much space to grow. As a bonus, Pattypan is one of the only summer squashes that can grow indoors in a pot as long as you have space for a large container and direct sunshine.
Now that you have grown them, what do you do with them?
Well, three simple ways to prepare them is Sautéing, Roasting, or Grilling.
Unlike large zucchinis that tend to be watery and have large seeds, pattypans are smaller and generally more flavorful.
Cut the top and bottom to remove any bits of stem and to give the squash a flat edge to sit on. Cut the squash into ¾ inch wedges. Sauté them using a generous amount of olive oil, then cook the squashes over medium-high heat until the cut sides are browned in spots, which takes about 3 minutes per side. Resist the urge to stir or move the squashes around until they’re browned.
Roasting is the easiest method by tossing the cut squashes with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place them on a pre-heated baking sheet in a hot oven until the bottoms are browned, which takes 15 to 20 minutes. Do not turn them over as this will just turn them into a soggy, overcooked mess.
Since it is summertime and therefore a favorite pass-time, is grilling outdoors. Add this squash to the meal by grilling the cut up, oiled and seasoned to taste, pattypans until they get nice grill marks, which takes about 3 minutes per side.
Additionally, if you want, Pattypan squash can be cooked whole, then split open and stuffed with a mixture of its own fruit mixed with fresh cheese or ground meat, herbs, and shallots.
If you have any squash leftovers, they can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to about 4 days.
Looking for pattypans at the Market, you might want to check out Horton’s Farm as I heard from a good source that they have “tons” of them at their booth. Don’t forget to check out the other produce vendors (Echoing Hope Ranch, Ruth’s Garden, and Just A Pinch) at the Market as they may have some too. Don’t forget to ask some of the vendors about how they prepare their pattypans.
Also, we will welcome Stonehaven Farm from St David with sweet corn and tamale corn this week.
Enjoy the wonderful rain and watch out for running washes!
Take care and see you at the Market! Until next time.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors’ booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).