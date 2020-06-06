SIERRA VISTA — “Black Lives Matter!” one of Friday’s protesters said.
“Yes, they do!” hundreds echoed in response.
More than 300 protesters walked more than three miles Friday evening, from the Mall at Sierra Vista to the Sierra Vista Police Station, to protest the death of George Floyd and join the nationwide call for reform and accountability in the justice system.
“In unity we have power and in unity we’ll make a change,” protest organizer and Cochise County resident Spencer Couturier said to the crowd multiple times.
Before the protest began, Couturier warned those who gathered in the mall parking lot that if any violence were to break out they would be asked to leave and could be arrested on the spot.
Rumors swirled on social media ahead of the protest about riots and people being brought in from out of town to cause trouble. Sgt. Brian Sebastian of the Sierra Vista Police Department said Friday morning there weren’t any viable threats and all social media posts were being monitored. No violence broke out during the two-hour protest.
SVPD Chief Adam Thrasher and SVPD commander Lawrence Boutte walked with the crowd to show support.
“We want to provide support and protect them so that they can do their (protest),” Thrasher said before the walk. “We want to make sure their First Amendment rights are protected.”
The protest drew people of all ages, races and genders. Most of whom had the same goal.
“No matter the race, we all have to come together,” Johnny Cruz said. “I’m just here to represent not just for my black side, but my Pacific Islander side as well.”
“No matter how small the city or the state… as long as people want to talk about (police brutality) it shines a light on it,” he added.
Paula Hoskins, a Sierra Vista resident, was impressed and a little shocked with the turnout for the protest.
“People need to do things like this,” she said. “It’s important to show support. Things need to change.”
Change is what Sierra Vista protesters and those taking a stand across the country are calling for. They hope to be the voice for those who lost theirs.
“I’m here because I’m tired of police brutality,” Bridgette Smith said. “There is a lot of racist white men here and I’m going to stand against them.”
“I refuse to be silent so I’ll be here whenever they have (a protest).
Councilmembers William Benning, Kristine Wolf and Sarah Pacheco were also in attendance Friday evening. Benning said it was important to him to be there to show support for the community as well as SVPD.
“It’s important to show unity and the community coming together,” he said. “We’re the most diverse community and when something happens we all come together.”
Along the more than three-mile walk community members lined the rout with water bottles and snacks to give to those participating in the protest. Pizzas and water were donated to the cause for the walkers to have before and after the walk.
The group arrived at the police station in less than an hour and a half and held a 10-minute moment of silence before dispersing.
“George Floyd wasn’t just silenced for eight minutes and 46 seconds but for the rest of his life,” Couturier said after the moment of silence.
Before the silence began they chanted, some laid on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs and sang Happy Birthday for Brionna Taylor — an African American woman who was fatally shot in her apartment by Louisville police in March.
“No one in our community should feel alone,” Couturier said. “I’ll say this one last time, in unity we have power and in unity we’ll make a change.”