SIERRA VISTA — Residents can help shape the future of parks located throughout Sierra Vista by offering input that will inform the development of a Citywide Parks Master Plan.
To share your thoughts, head to engage.sierravistaaz.gov and take the brief online survey. Residents can also pin desired park amenities on a map showing Sierra Vista’s parks and share why that addition is important to them. Input is due by Friday, March 12.
“This master plan will provide the framework for future park projects throughout Sierra Vista, ensuring each project can be prioritized appropriately and move forward as efficiently as possible when the time is right,” Community Development Director Matt McLachlan says. “It’s important that the plan reflects what our residents value most in their local parks and what they would love to see added in the future.”
Once public input is gathered, staff will develop a proposed Citywide Parks Master Plan for the City Council’s consideration later this year.
The Citywide Parks Mater Plan encompasses all City parks, from small neighborhood spaces to large gathering places like Veterans Memorial Park, which is the subject of its own detailed master planning process. The public comment period on initial proposals for the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan ended on Friday, Feb. 12, after about 200 people offered input at engage.sierravistaaz.gov.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista