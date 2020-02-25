SIERRA VISTA — The City of Sierra Vista will host two public open house meetings on Wednesday, March 4 to gather additional input on proposed improvements to Fry Boulevard that will create a downtown environment in the City’s West End.
The public will weigh in on two roadway design concepts that have been developed based on the input gathered in November, 2019 when 100 people attended two public open houses introducing the project. The proposals set the stage for the redesign of West Fry Boulevard between North Garden Avenue and Seventh Street, and of North Garden Avenue from Fry Boulevard to Buffalo Soldier Trail, using the “Complete Streets” approach. The designs accommodate bicycles and pedestrians, in addition to automobiles, and provide public-friendly amenities to enhance the business district.
Both meetings will be held at the Sierra Suites Hotel, 391 E. Fry Blvd., on Wednesday, March 4. The first meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees can drop in at anytime during the open houses.
At the open houses in November, local residents voted on a variety of design considerations to identify those most important to them. Residents selected pedestrian circulation, business amenities, shared use paths, and enhanced landscaping as top priorities, with pedestrian nodes, public art, and on-street parking also garnering significant support.
Representatives of the City and planning team will be on hand at the March 4 open houses to share information about the improvement project, receive input, and answer questions.
After input is gathered at the open houses, the design concepts will move forward for the City Council’s consideration. Construction is planned to begin in early 2021, with the first phase affecting Fry Boulevard between North Garden Avenue and South Carmichael Avenue.
For more information about the project, go to SierraVistaAZ.gov/fryforward.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista