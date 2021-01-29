What is the VAEAP?
• The VAEAP is a USDA grant funded education program designed to increase the numbers of military Veterans who are pursuing successful careers in food, agriculture, and green industry sectors
• The program is comprehensive and hands on and completely free to participants
What does the VAEAP include?
• An online curriculum of 33 classes taught and designed by University of Arizona Professors • A one-week apprenticeship at one of several host farms in Arizona (with a travel and lodging stipend provided to participants)
• Career consultation services with business development opportunities, such as support developing business plans, feasibility studies, or networking and job referrals
The program is self-driven and flexible and is designed to be accessible to participants even if they are working or going to school full time. It features one-on-one support not just from the Professors who are teaching, but from the whole project team which includes consultants, farms, and business owners and experts. The purpose is to allow Veteran participants to achieve the goals they set for themselves, whether it is starting a new agricultural business or entering a new career in the green industry.
Who is part of the project team?
• The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension
• Arizona Federally Recognized Tribal Extension Program
• Painted Desert Demonstration Projects, Inc. (dba STAR School)
• Apex Applied Technology, Inc
• Regenerative Business Institute (RBI)
• Avra Valley Growers, LLC
• Veteran Rescue Mission
• Other Arizona farms, plant nurseries, and landscape companies
The project team has spent all of 2020 developing the program, creating the curriculum, and doing promotion. Our first cohort finished their orientation session in January of 2021 and have now begun their online curriculum. We are accepting new participants with a rolling application process throughout 2021 and 2022. We hope to have 30-50 Arizona Veterans participate each year.
We are also hoping to partner with more Arizona green industry businesses, such as landscape companies, plant nurseries, and others. We hope to offer virtual or in-person tours of different businesses as well as workshops and other educational opportunities on top of the one-week apprenticeship opportunity.
Veterans who are interested in participating as well as Arizona businesses can email Sofia Montes at vaeapsw@gmail.com or call 520-877-2697 for more information. There is also program updates and events available on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/VAEAPSW
Submitted by VAEAP