SIERRA VISTA —Cochise County’s top Youth Engineering and Science (YES) Fair projects were announced Thursday evening at the annual YES Fair awards ceremony.
As this year’s two grand prize winners, Willcox High School student Dakota Finley and homeschool student Ashly Farris will travel to Anaheim, California in May where they will be competing in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
A total of 282 students entered 244 science projects at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center from Feb. 25 through 27 for the annual event, sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op.
Joshua Bell, a Veritas Christian Community School senior who placed in the top five with his project “Keeping it Cool” described the work that went into his project.
“I tested different recyclable materials for their “R” values, which is a measure of a material’s thermal resistance,” Bell said. “I built a box out of wood and sheetrock and filled it with different materials like newspaper, plastic bags, plastic water bottles and cardboard. I also tested dirt and air.”
Bell programmed two different heat-flux sensors and mounted them on opposite sides of the box to see if he could determine the “R” value of those materials.
“Through my experiment, I found that cardboard was the best material for producing the highest resistance. I also found that the more compact the material is, the greater the ‘R’ value it produced.”
Bell has been entering projects in the YES Fair every year since fifth grade, and has placed each year. At Thursday’s award ceremony, he was presented with $500 from SSVEC and a $2,000 award from the Huachucans.
The son of Torey and Shannon Bell, Joshua plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix where he will study engineering.
Cash prizes totaling more than $17,000 were presented to over 70 winners from all over Cochise County at the award ceremony which was highlighted by presentations to the two grand prize winners, Finley and Farris.
Finley presented “Plasphalt,” a project that researched a process to utilize plastic in asphalt. She worked with Sierra Vista contractor KE&G to develop a mixture that has been used to pave a parking lot and walkway at her Willcox school, according to an SSVEC press release.
Farris presented “Pattern of Inheritance,” which explored the genetics and breeding of a widely cultivated plant species to identify commonalities.
Joseph Schmidt of Veritas Christian Community School and Thor Gavin, a homeschooled student, also won first place awards in their divisions. All five high school first- place winners were presented with $500 checks from Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Foundation, a non-profit funded by unclaimed capital credit and community donations.
Second place winners were presented with $125 checks in their division.
One grand prize winner was named in each of the 5-6 grades and 7-8 grades divisions. Middle schooler
Karissa Riggs and 6th grader Mark Wilson, both of Willcox, captured grand prize awards, earning $400 and $300, respectively.
This year’s YES fair featured participation from fifth- through 12th-grade students, representing 15 area schools, along with homeschooled students.
The competition is divided into fifth and sixth, seventh and eighth, and ninth through 12th grades. Elementary and middle school projects are divided into five categories, while the high school division has 14 categories for students to choose from.
“Every year I’m amazed by the quality and caliber of these science projects,” SSVEC Board President Dan Barrera said Thursday evening. “We’re getting a greater amount of participation from students in our service areas at all levels — public schools, charter schools, Christian schools and the home-schooled students. The incorporation of technology in their data collecting has definitely increased in the past 10 years. These young people are submitting very impressive projects.”