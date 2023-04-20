The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City is holding auditions for its second production, “Home Sweet Nursing Home.”
This comedy takes place in a nursing home with four eccentric and set-in-their-ways senior citizens, with equally eccentric nursing staff, said Tommy Kelly, owner of K Palace Theater.
Auditions are slated for 6 p.m. May 11- 12 and 2 p.m. May 18 - 19.
The show dates are July 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23.
“This is a very fun and touching story,” Kelly said. “We need four experienced ladies to play the main characters. These are exciting roles with lots of charm, love and comedy.”
Actors 12 years old and older are needed, as well as four teenage girls. One teenage boy between 12 and 18 years old and nine other actors between ages 20 and older are needed to round out the ensemble, Kelly said through a press release.
This comedy marks the second production for K Palace Theater, which held its first show in the theater’s new Huachuca City location in March. The inaugural production — western melodrama and musical, Destry, A Gal and a Bad Guy — was a big success.
K Palace Theater, home of Theater on the Move, is located in a 5,400- square-foot beautifully remodeled building with seating for about 100 people. As Southern Arizona’s newest live stage theater, K Palace Theater features a large stage with sophisticated audio-visual equipment and spacious restrooms.
Select beers and wines are offered for sale before and during shows.
