K Palace Theater

Tommy Kelley, owner of K Palace Theater in Huachuca City, held the theater's first production on Friday.

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

The inaugural show, "Destry, a Gal and a Bad Guy," is a Western comedy melodrama with music and dancing.

