Tommy Kelley, owner of K Palace Theater, home of Theater on the Move, held K Palace’s first production on Friday.
The inaugural show, "Destry, a Gal and a Bad Guy," is a Western comedy melodrama with music and dancing.
Located at 290 S. Huachuca Blvd. in Huachuca City, K Palace Theater is housed in a beautifully remodeled 5,400-square-foot building and is Southern Arizona’s newest live stage theater. The facility features seating for about 100 people and a large stage with sophisticated audio-visual equipment.
Select beers and wines will be offered for sale before and during shows.
According to the theater’s website, the inaugural show, set in 1885 Southern Arizona, is a melodrama and musical with singing, dancing and “frolicking good Southern Arizona fun.” It’s a production that promises “to have you laughing and stomping your feet right along with our handsome hero and sweet leading lady.”
The show is two hours and 15 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission. There is no reserved seating, so guests are advised to come early if they want specific seats. Doors open one hour before the show.
The bar, located inside the theater, offers wine, beer, soft drinks and bottled water. Popcorn is available.
Kelley, who has been involved with the performing arts since 1981, established Theater on the Move as an LLC in 2014.
“Now that we have a new, permanent venue, we’re extending an open invitation to all who are interested in performing on stage,” he said. “We also need people to work behind the scenes in the areas of costumes, props, sets, sound and lighting, regardless of experience level.”
Backed by a talented cast and crew, Kelley said his theatrical team works hard at making each show an entertaining and fun audience experience.
“My goal is to deliver live, family-friendly entertainment while sharing my passion for theatrical arts," Kelley did. "We want people to come and enjoy our live shows in a fun environment.”
