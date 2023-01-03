K Palace Theater, home of Theater on the Move, is holding auditions for the first production in its new 5,400- square-foot building.

Located at 290 S. Huachuca Boulevard in Huachuca City, the beautifully remodeled facility features seating for about 100 people, a large stage with sophisticated audio-visual equipment and spacious restrooms. Select beers and wines will be offered for sale before and during shows.

