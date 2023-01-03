Tommy Kelley, owner of K Palace Theater, home of Theater on the Move in Huachuca City, sits at the ticket area in the entrance K Palace. Auditions for the new facility's first production start on Jan. 12.
Tommy Kelley, owner of K Palace Theater, home of Theater on the Move in Huachuca City, sits at the ticket area in the entrance K Palace. Auditions for the new facility's first production start on Jan. 12.
K Palace Theater, home of Theater on the Move, is holding auditions for the first production in its new 5,400- square-foot building.
Located at 290 S. Huachuca Boulevard in Huachuca City, the beautifully remodeled facility features seating for about 100 people, a large stage with sophisticated audio-visual equipment and spacious restrooms. Select beers and wines will be offered for sale before and during shows.
Now that the theater's eight-month remodel project is completed K Palace is ready for its inaugural production, Destry, A Gal and a Bad Guy, slated for March 24. Auditions for the production begin Jan. 12.
Owner Tommy Kelley, who has been involved with the performing arts since 1981, established Theater on the Move as an LLC in 2014.
“Now that we have a new, permanent venue, we’re extending an open invitation to all who are interested in performing on stage,” he said. “Along with actors, we need people to work behind the scenes in the areas of costumes, props, sets, sound and lighting, regardless of experience level.”
Backed by a talented cast and crew, Kelley said his theatrical team works hard at making each show an entertaining, fun audience experience.
“I was involved with theater productions at the Mountain View Black Officers Club and Murr Community Center on Fort Huachuca, as well as dinner theaters at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center and Knights of Columbus,” Kelley said. “We’ve also been involved with shows in Bisbee, Tombstone and the Mall at Sierra Vista. For three years we performed at Village Meadows Baptist Church, so we really did move around a lot.”
Deciding it was time to find a permanent home for productions, Kelley spent two years actively searching for a building that be a good theater prospect.
When he learned that Ray’s Antique Mall in Huachuca City was for sale, he visited the building and was impressed with its size, location and potential as a theater.
“It took about eight months to complete the remodel, and we’re really pleased with how this has turned out,” he said. “I think people who walk in here for the first time — especially those who saw it before the remodel — are going to be completely surprised by the transformation.”
Kelley plans to bring a variety of theater opportunities to the community through traditional plays, murder mysteries, musicals and original plays that he writes.
“Theater on the Move has a creative team,” he said. “We’ve been doing this since 2014, so we have a following of returning actors and have developed some unique shows.”
With Destry, A Gal and a Bad Guy as the grand opening performance for K Palace Theater, Kelley is hoping the inaugural show is a sellout.
Starting with its March 24 performance, nine shows are planned. They are 7 p.m. March 24 and 25, 3 p.m. March 26, then roll into the next two weeks with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the same times.
Tickets will be available in early February.
Excited about the potential that K Palace Theater brings to the area, Kelley said, “Now that we have our own venue, it allows us to perform five shows a year and rent the building for special events. When we’re not holding performances, the building could be used for things like birthday parties, wedding receptions and business conferences.”
Meanwhile, anyone interested in auditioning, can contact Kelley at 520-222-8711, or email totmarizona@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone