SIERRA VISTA — Kars for Kids, an annual car show benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, will be celebrating its 11th anniversary on April 1.
Organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28 on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club, the annual show is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers. Last year’s event raised more than $20,000 in net proceeds, said Joe Kraps, B&G Club emeritus board member and one of the show’s organizers.
“Kars for Kids has grown over the past 11 years to one of the major car shows in southeastern Arizona,” Kraps said. “With more than 250 entries, this car show is very popular and typically well attended.”
In addition to attracting entries from all over Arizona, participants come from New Mexico and Texas.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who co-organizes the event with Krapps, said, “We get between two and three thousand people through the show and it continues to grow every year. It’s a fun outdoor event for families, and with the FOP involvement, it creates a great cops and kids partnership.”
There will be a $1,000 and $500 prepaid Visa card raffle, as well as a live auction featuring 20 items.
“The live auction includes a GM 350 crate motor, donated by Lawley Automotive Group,” Kraps said.
As in past years, Jeff Davenport will be the event DJ, emcee and auctioneer.
The first 250 entrants will receive event shirts and dash plaques, said Kraps, adding, “There will be numerous public safety displays, food trucks and over 20 award plaques.”
Jay Hamwright, the Sierra Vista B&G Club chief professional officer, said he looks forward to the event every year.
“I couldn’t be more excited for our eleventh annual Kars for Kids car show,"Hamwright said. "The Fraternal Order of Police has been great to us and has established a well-known family friendly event that gives back to the community. The community and participants have been so giving and this event wouldn’t be what it is today without their support.”
As one of the club’s largest fundraisers, Hamwright said the car show plays a vital role in providing local youth a safe place to go after school and during the summer months when school is not in session.
“We urge the community to come on out to the C-A-L Ranch and Hobby Lobby parking lot on April 1 and enjoy the collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles on display,” Kraps said. “This is a fun family event that supports a great organization.”
