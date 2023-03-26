Kars for Kids

Car owners spiff up their rides at the Kars for Kids show.

 herald/review FILE

SIERRA VISTA — Kars for Kids, an annual car show benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, will be celebrating its 11th anniversary on April 1.

Organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28 on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club, the annual show is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers. Last year’s event raised more than $20,000 in net proceeds, said Joe Kraps, B&G Club emeritus board member and one of the show’s organizers.

