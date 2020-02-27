SIERRA VISTA — Kendall and Kerric Brown have adopted a little piece of the city that they spruce up every week, and in the process, bond together as father and son.
With black plastic trash bags and litter rods in hand, the duo hit the trail on a chilly Wednesday afternoon just off Prairie Grass Drive where they’ve adopted a portion of the Country Club Fitness Loop — from Buffalo Soldier Trail to the 15th hole at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club — to clear of trash and litter.
The pair took on that section of the mixed-use trail as part of Sierra Vista’s Adopt-An-Area Program. The program allows individuals or groups to choose a portion of the municipality that they’d like to keep clean. Anyone who adopts an area can report their service hours to the city. Eligible areas include multi-use paths, public recreation spaces, neighborhood parks, events and city streets, city officials said. So far, 27 areas have been adopted.
Before they even knew about the city’s program, 19-year-old Kerric Brown approached his dad and told him he wanted to do something special for his neighborhood.
“Back in November, Kerric came to me with the idea of, you know, coming out and doing a little something in the community as far as giving back to the community,” Kendall Brown said. “(The plan was) maybe we could show others his age that not only grown ups can do this, but maybe kids his age could do it and give back to the community.”
Kerric Brown — who lives with his mother off Winterhaven Drive near the Country Club Fitness Loop — said he began noticing trash and litter on the multi-use trail when he walked home from the park. That’s when the idea hit him and he told his dad.
The elder Brown, 55, who lives just a few blocks from the younger Brown, said he started looking online to see if there was something he and Kerric had to do in order to launch their clean-up project.
“I was messing around on the internet and it (the city’s program) came up,” Kendall Brown said. “I clicked on it and here we are.”
The Browns signed up with the city program. They started walking their trail once a week and found that sprucing up was not only a good thing to do for their neighborhood, but it was also time they spent enjoying each other’s company.
“It’s a bonding time since we do live in separate houses,” Kendall Brown says. “I love spending time with him. We gotta have that father and son time here.”
The two men work full-time jobs. Kendall Brown oversees the food service program on Fort Huachuca.
“I’m responsible for feeding every single soldier on Fort Huachuca,” Kendall Brown says.
The younger Brown works at a call center where he takes orders and tracks packages for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The teenager’s schedule changes weekly, so father and son never really know which day they will actually grab their trash bags and clean their trail. The pair also tries to see each other at Kendall Brown’s house, where they cook together and watch sports.
But their little piece of the city seems to be the spot where the Browns have a lot of fun while giving back to their community. They usually spend about an hour and a half cleaning it up each time.
“We take it slow,” Kerric Brown said as he and his father walked along their adopted trail. “We talk and laugh and joke.”
For more information on the Adopt An Area Program, or, to adopt an area, contact the Community Development Department, 520- 417-4413. You can also email Code@SierraVistaAZ.gov.