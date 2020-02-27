SIERRA VISTA — It was a year ago this month that Douglas Payne, founder and director of Keto Center Public Health Clinic, presented a free workshop at the Buena High School lecture pod.
The workshop returns this weekend from 9 a.m. to noon at Buena High School.
An estimated 300 attendees filled the facility last year wanting to learn about the benefits of the ketogenic therapeutic diet, a program that Payne says is endorsed and utilized by the following organizations:
American Diabetes Association
Veterans Administration
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of California
Virta Health — a national program to cure diabetes, Ohio State University
Oncologists and neurologists at Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix.
“This workshop is being sponsored by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office as a public service,” said Payne who added that “the ketogenic diet is part of the solution to a national disease epidemic.”
The purpose of the workshop, Payne said, is to provide information that will help to improve the overall health of the Sierra Vista community.
“Ketogenics is not a diet. It’s a lifestyle change where we get to the foundation of how your body actually works, which comes down to biochemistry.”
Teaching that biochemistry and explaining how applying those principles in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, epilepsy and heart disease serve as the foundation of ketogenic workshops and physician training Payne provides all over the state and country.
“Biochemists at the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins University discovered what is now known as the Ketogenic Therapeutic Diet in 1923 and 1924 and it’s been in continuous use by physicians for nearly 100 years now,” Payne said. “After studying those principles, I traveled all over the country for many years training physicians about how to use the keto diet to prevent and reverse metabolic disease.”
Seventy percent of the U.S. population is overweight or obese, and there is a 40 percent diabetes and pre-diabetes rate in the country, Payne said, adding that most of these conditions are because of poor food choices.
“That’s where I come in,” he said. “By training physicians and the public in the benefits of the ketogenic diet, we commonly see a reversal of type 2 diabetes, a reversal of heart disease markers and almost a 100 percent reversal of obesity.”