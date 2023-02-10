SIERRA VISTA — This was hardly your typical student science fair.

This one was about wrapping a ribbon around all things Valentine to all things learning-related as K-12 students got wowed with the process of creativity and connected the dots to the excitement of learning.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?