SIERRA VISTA — This was hardly your typical student science fair.
This one was about wrapping a ribbon around all things Valentine to all things learning-related as K-12 students got wowed with the process of creativity and connected the dots to the excitement of learning.
And boy, did American Leadership Academy’s students strut their stuff at the school's first annual Valentine’s Day Fair, courtesy of an innovative team of teachers who engaged them to think a little bit out of the box.
Which, at ALA, at least, is what education is all about.
Thanks to fourth-grade teacher Charity Santiago — whose idea to un-traditionalize Valentine’s Day and turn it into a scintillating learning experience — ALA students did a little more than just exchange Valentine’s cards.
They created individual projects that tied subjects like math, English and history to a Valentine-themed science fair and came away learning something about their abilities and a lot about everything in between.
“When we give students a chance to shine, they take advantage of it because they love being engaged, especially when it comes to showing their teachers and parents something they’ve created and are proud of,” said Santiago, now in her ninth year of teaching.
From papier-mache planets with painted layers of the Earth and essays explaining how each one works to student artworks representing love expressed in novels they read — even making custom Valentine boxes showing perimeter and area dimensions — ALA’s kids ran with Santiago’s idea and were absolutely jazzed.
“This has given them the capability to feel creative because teachers like Mrs. Santiago and others at ALA are allowing them to be creative,” said ALA site coordinator Fayith Dever. “They’re being encouraged and supported every step of the way. And when you do that, it gives students the enthusiasm to create.
“That really means something to them.”
It especially meant something to fourth-grader Devryn Haymore, who couldn’t stop showing off her yellow-and-blue papier-mache planet with a colored cross section of the Earth’s different layers.
It took her and her classmates a month to make them.
“It was really, really fun, I mean really fun,” she said. “Mrs. Santiago made it fun, and it was so great of her to let us do something like this. But the hardest part was getting all the paper to stick when you’re making a planet.”
But when it came to celebrating Arizona’s 111th birthday — which falls on Valentine’s Day — Mrs. Chadwick’s history students really went to bat for the Grand Canyon State. They made a host of birthday cards for the state they call home, showcasing specific geographic elements that included writing and drawing pictures of what they “love” — because it’s Valentine’s Day, of course — most about the state.
“Instead of just making little paper hearts, they made Arizona’s birthday personal, and they were creative about it,” said Dever. “When you have a strong teaching team that comes up with innovative ideas like this, you get students excited and engaged. And they loved every second of it.”
So did the teachers.
Santiago was smiling ear-to-ear as she watched pairs of students running from one exhibit to another, pointing out individual projects they made to one another.
“Seeing how excited they became when I brought up the idea to them was just exhilarating,” she said. “My class really got down-and-dirty with papier-mache, and oh my God, did they love it. I’m a big believer in student-engaged art more than teacher-engaged art. The looks on their faces as they worked on their planets, knowing they were going to show them to their parents, were just priceless.
“This is what helps get them excited about learning.”