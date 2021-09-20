The Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista is partnering with the city to help with fundraising to purchase a large synthetic Christmas tree as part of the expansion for the annual Christmas holiday tree lighting ceremony. Ray Bouchard, the current president-elect and soon to be president of Kiwanis Club, is taking initiative to help increase funds as part of the growing event.
Bouchard said he is in a sense of urgency to raise more funds before his deadline in October and has reached $4,000 thus far in donations to at least buy a 20-foot synthetic Christmas tree. The Kiwanis Club has enough for a down payment but is looking to receive additional donations for the actual purchase.
“It’s a touchstone to the traditions that we hold as a community,” Bouchard said.
The annual tree lighting event will be at Veterans Memorial Park during the first weekend of December and has expanded from a one to now a two-day event. There will be boutique gift shopping vendors and a German-style Kris Kringle market as part of the newly added functions for this year.
“The city is really excited to partner with Kiwanis, the chamber and the community at large to celebrate the holiday season and come together not just as a community at large but regionally,” Public Information Officer Adam Curtis said.
Curtis says the annual tree lighting event expansion will be a boom economically and with a goal to bring more visitors to the area. He described the tree as being able to grow over the years, as more sections of the synthetic tree could be purchased to help the tree reach a potential maximum height of 35 feet or greater.
Also, the city is currently working on a grant application that upon approval will provide resources to bring additional amenities and functions to the event for upcoming years.
“The tree will become the centerpiece of our holiday celebrations for December. Not only is it symbolic of the season, but it can be a gathering point for our community and a reminder of the traditions that we value especially now when we’ve been separated from each other for so long and in a purely selfish way. The tree will grow as the Kris Kringle market grows. Expanded holiday activities will give us something to do so we can invite our children and grandchildren to come home for the holidays,” Bouchard said in an email statement.
He says the Christmas tree would be a uniting factor for those who live in and outside of the community and that there’s nothing more important to children in December than Christmas.
“All the traditions, all the hypes, all the excitement, all the enthusiasm is a big deal to kids at this time of the year. We want to celebrate that with them. We want to create a real community, activity and centerpiece for that.”
Donations can be made on the club’s website at www.kiwanisclubofsierravista.com by scrolling down to the “Donate to Our Children Programs – Paypal” link in the center column. That takes you this direct link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=3H5GKT6KZBQ8J where donors can select “Christmas Tree Program – City of SV” to contribute.