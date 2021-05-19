The Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista hosted its 59th recognition program which celebrates and honors the top 24 graduates from 5 high schools in our city for 2021. The event was held at the Pueblo del Sol Country Club on Saturday, May 8th. Seventy-eight Kiwanians, students and guests in total attended this annual community service function. The guest speaker was the Kiwanis International Southwest District Governor Don Townsend, the first member of the local 64 year old club to serve in this prestigious position.
Attendees (L to R): Governor Don Townsend, Jubilee Lahey, Erica Sarters, Juliet Mains, Eliza Lambson, Lillie Smith, Sarah Finch, Madison Whitworth, Kelbie Rittenhouse, Madison Thomas, Miriam Allen, Lilyan Zsambok, Kylianne Chadwick, Faith Henry, Kylee Pereda, Brandon Deleon, Isabel Volk-Felix, Emmalee Jones and Hannah Leming. Not pictured: Deshawn Goetz, Calli Haws, Theodore Hill, Amanda Whalen, Marissa Perry and Hailey Ramos.